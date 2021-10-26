The Red Flags I Ignored to End up in an Abusive Relationship

How does someone end up in an abusive relationship?

I can tell you how I did.

I ignored a lot of red flags. I made excuses for why things happened and why he did certain things. I accepted the blame for his behavior. I never felt good enough so when he reflected that back to me it seemed justified. I didn’t believe that I deserved better. I didn’t believe that I could have better. I thought I was doing the right thing. I thought I was being a good person by staying.

These are some of the things I ignored.

1. The butt of the joke

I was always the butt of the joke. My ex would say something mean and when I would call him out on it he would tell me to ‘lighten up’ and that it was ‘just a joke’. So eventually I stopped saying anything. I just figured it was because I didn’t have a sense of humor. So I silently hated being the butt of his jokes. I silently endured the public humiliation of humor at my expense. As it turns out I do have a sense of humor. Mine just isn’t tied to degrading others.

2. He hated my friends

It started small. I would have friends over for us all to hang out and he would ignore them and play on his phone. Then he would talk bad about them when they weren’t around. He said he didn’t like them, but could never say why. He said he just didn’t. Then he would give me the silent treatment if they called me or if I called them. So I stopped calling. I stopped having anyone around. I ghosted everyone in my life. It seemed to make my life easier than dealing with the anger over who I talked to. I ended up isolated.

3. He criticized what I wore

My skirts were ‘too short’ even though they reached my knees. I got stonewalled when I bought myself an old navy t-shirt. The only clothes I didn’t get stonewalled or criticized for was what he picked out. Everything I picked out was either ‘ugly’ or ‘slutty’.

4. Threats in passing

I never took them seriously when they first happened. He would say that he would jump off of a building if we broke up. Or that he would break my legs if I ever cheated on him. He said so many mean things that I just thought it was more of it. The subtext on all of his threats though was that I couldn’t leave him or something bad would happen. I was more of a possession than an autonomous person. Threats would eventually become follow-through and would become the primary method of coercion and control.

When I read these now, they seem so extreme. They seem more like flashing neon signs than red flags. It is shocking that I or anyone could have ignored them. But I did. I understand why I did. I also know that I never will again. I know that because I no longer believe I deserve or could ever deserve this kind of treatment. I value and respect myself enough to not be in any relationship that isn’t loving and respectful. The relationship you have with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have and I have cultivated a loving relationship with myself. Anything less than that, I just don’t have time for.

