The Right Way To Get Over Your Summer Fling

So you met this new person in summer (or any other season basically), and you feel like they’re perfect for you. They’re everything you wanted, and all of a sudden, you can’t imagine being with someone else.

Those butterflies in your stomach just wouldn’t go away. What an epic feeling!

But after some time, you realize, for some odd reasons, the relationship is never going to work out — no matter how hard you try.

So now you’re left wondering what could have happened if you pushed it harder; maybe you both would be together now? But you felt like you had already lost yourself trying to chase this person to be yours.

The idea of moving on from them is strange to you because, in your head, you still wanted it to work.

Here’s some tough love I have for you. If this person is truly right for you, you’d be together now. The fact that you aren’t is enough reason that you should move on.

1. Forget about the “the one who got away” concept

Forget that this concept even exists if you want to take the first step in moving on from them.

I know how tempting it is to romanticize the idea that they are just someone who we can’t have yet. But the reality is, they aren’t there waiting for us. We’re wasting our time thinking about it.

A couple of years ago, I had a really strong summer fling with this guy where I ended up spending the next year trying to forget about him. I kept making excuses for him that if the time was right, he’d still come around.

The truth is, there’s no such thing as “right time, wrong person.” If they’re right, they’ll do whatever they can to stay in your life. You aren’t in a powerless mode when you love someone.

2. Stop stalking them on social media

I don’t need to tell you why; you already know the consequences of stalking them on social media.

Some people use it to fill the void, and they think they “keep up” with them after the stalking activity is done but what it does is it’s making you even more anxious.

Because now you know what they’re up to, where they are and who they’re with. Especially when they put people in their posts, you’ll begin wondering who those people are and whether they’re important enough to them.

In short, you’re stuck in a rabbit hole, and you should try your damn best to get out of it.

Not seeing their “life updates” help you focus on yourself better. You no longer have that “what ifs” scenario with them in your head because you don’t have the space for it anymore.

3. Keep a reminder of why the relationship didn’t work in the first place

I used to keep a note on my phone breaking down all the reasons why we could never be together; different values, cultures, and lifestyles. I didn’t think I could be myself around him with those differences.

Having that one reminder will keep your logic on. There’s no space for you to be desperate and cry yourself to sleep at night. Sure, you’re allowed to be sad and feel those feelings, but it shouldn’t happen for too long.

You certainly don’t want to be stuck in a situation where you can’t seem to let go of your summer fling. Meanwhile, this person you’re chasing has already moved on and dating someone new.

4. Avoid feeling sorry for yourself

It’s easy to think that maybe we aren’t good enough for them; that’s why they don’t pick us to be their life partner.

But this self-pity won’t help you get to a better place. It’ll drag you down, and before you know it, you spent years feeling so hopeless in wanting them. I’ve been there, and trust me, it’s never a good feeling.

So make it a non-negotiable rule to say kind words to yourself. There’s no need to “punish” yourself by saying you aren’t this or that. The relationship didn’t evolve into something serious because they aren’t the right one for you yet — not because something’s wrong with you.

The Bottom Line

People take it way too seriously when it comes to the summer fling thing. While in reality, we should only keep it as it’s called, “a fling.”

There’s no need to be stuck in it for years and wait for the right time to make the relationship work. You don’t need to keep the “space” in your heart for them.

Photo credit: iStock