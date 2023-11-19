The Rise of Bed Bug Infestations: What You Need To Know

By Vergo Pest Management Ltd

It’s no secret that Paris has been grappling with an alarming surge in bed bug infestations, a problem sending shockwaves through the city. While this may seem distant, it is a stark reminder that bed bugs are resilient pests capable of causing chaos anywhere, including the UK. In fact, bed bugs are not a new phenomenon and have been around for thousands of years! In this article, we provide a deeper insight into these blood-sucking pests and suggest protective measures for homes and businesses.

Unpacking the Bed Bug Mystery

Cimex lectularius, commonly known as bed bugs, are small, oval pests thriving on human blood. Resembling apple seeds, these creatures are notorious travellers, hitching rides via luggage, clothes, or used furniture. Their minuscule stature and expert hiding skills make early detection a challenge.

Swift Reproduction: A Major Concern

Bed bugs reproduce rapidly. A female bed bug can produce up to five eggs daily under favourable conditions. Without intervention, homes and businesses could face overwhelming infestations.

Where to Find These Pests and What to Look For?

Beyond beds, these critters hide near their food source, including chair seams, carpets, wall cracks, electrical outlets, and curtains. Indications of their presence can include:

Faecal spots: 1mm wide reddish-brown clusters, often found on bed frames or upholstery.

1mm wide reddish-brown clusters, often found on bed frames or upholstery. Blood marks: Possible smears on linens or headboards.

Possible smears on linens or headboards. Physical evidence: Live bugs, shed skins, pale eggs, and empty eggshells.

Live bugs, shed skins, pale eggs, and empty eggshells. Bites: Red, itchy blotches, usually on exposed body parts. Some may experience severe allergic reactions.

How to prevent a bed bug infestation in your home or business?

Firstly, it’s essential to understand what bed bugs look like and their common signs. This includes small reddish-brown bugs, tiny white eggs, and rusty spots of bug excrement.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Carry out regular inspections (especially around beds, mattresses, bed frames, headboards, sofas and chairs).

Reduce clutter to eliminate hiding places for bed bugs, ensuring you hoover and clean regular cleaning, especially in bedrooms and resting areas.

When travelling, keep any suitcases and bags away off the floor and away from the bed, ideally on luggage racks. Before settling in, inspect the hotel rooms for signs of bed bugs, especially in and around the bed. Check your luggage on your return home and wash your belongings on a high heat.

When purchasing second-hand items of clothing or furniture, thoroughly check them before bringing them into your home.

Early intervention is important for preventing the spread of a bed bug infestation. Therefore, if bed bugs are suspected, it’s crucial to act quickly and contact a professional pest control company that specialises in bed bug control, such as Vergo Pest Management.

Effective Bed Bug Control Solutions

Whilst there are several bed bug treatments available, these age-old pests have become resistant to spray treatments. Heat treatment is a popular and effective solution to control bed bugs as it eradicates all life stages from egg to adult by exposing infested sites to high temperatures.

Bed Bug Detection Using Dogs

Searching for bed bugs can be time-consuming and costly, especially for multioccupancy accommodations or high-traffic areas such as hotels, care homes, student accommodation and transportation. This is where our fury friends come in! Harnessing the extraordinary power of their noses, specially trained bed bug detection dogs such as Vergo Pest Managements’ Ted and Oakley can swiftly and accurately locate bed bug infestations, giving you the upper hand in the battle against these blood-sucking pests.

As bed bug infestations continue to make headlines worldwide, residents and business owners should remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent and manage these pests. By implementing the strategies and best practices outlined in this article, we can mitigate the threat of a dreaded bed bug infestation!

For more information about bed bugs, visit Vergo Pest Management. For assistance in identifying potential infestations in your residential or commercial premises, download our free bed bug sighting help sheet.

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of Vergo Pest Management Ltd, on Friday 27 October, 2023. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

—

Previously Published on pressat.co.uk with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Vergo Pest Management Ltd.