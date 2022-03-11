The Rise of ‘Ghosting’ Culture: Is Closure Overrated?

According to Wikipedia, “Ghosting, also known as simmering or icing, is a colloquial term which describes the practice of ending all communication and contact with another person without any apparent warning or justification and subsequently ignoring any attempts to reach out or communication made by said person”.

Fan-Fact: Ghosting has become such an ingrained tactic in the cultural fabric of modern times, that even Wikipedia decided to devote a whole article on it.

We all know the tell-tale signs: slower response time, you are always the one intiating contact, the last-minute cancellations, one-word replies etc. Followed by silence…

Not replying to your messages they’re saying a lot without saying a thing. And now, you are left with no option for how to move forward with them.

Ghosting isn’t just the bane of romantic relationships. It can happen with family, with friends and in professional settings where employees never show up to work.

Why would anyone “ghost”:

Childhood trauma creeping up

They’re not on the same page as you

They have zero respect for themselves

They lack common courtesy and basic problem-solving skills

They like playing head games

They are not honest about their emotions

They prefer the path of least resistance

Rejection sensitivity. When rejection is perceived (real or not), rejection-sensitive individuals are more likely to withdraw their love and support, by dissolving unexpectedly their relationships.

Needles to say, its never ok to ghost someone. It’s utterly unacceptable, irresponsible and downright rude.

…

The anatomy of a “ghoster”

Ghosting, which is an amalgamation of Dark Triad personalities and Attachment Theory, is revealing in the study of relational processes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dark Triad

The Dark Triad consists of three intersecting, yet distinctive personality constructs: Machiavellianism, Narcissism, and Psychopathy. All three appear to share core personality traits of immoral behavioral, exploitation, disregard of social norms, callousness, and selfishness.

People who choose to utilize ghosting as a means to cut off all the contact channels with their partners without explaining why and view it as a socially acceptable breakup strategy, have qualities that typify features of malignant personality traits, also known as the Dark Triad of personality. In most personality research, the shared characteristics that emerge within individuals with interpersonally aversive personalities are more likely to use again ghosting in the future, and think less poorly of those who use ghosting to end relationships.

— Machiavellianism: its term originates from the 16th century philosopher, diplomat, and political theorist Niccolo Machiavelli, who advised leaders to use tactics of deceit in achieving their goals associated with manipulation.

“Individuals who score high on Machiavellianism are sensitive to social context and can switch between tactics of cooperation and competition when it is useful to do. High-Machs endorse emotional manipulation, for example, playing two people off against each other, paying compliments to others in order to get in their “good books,” or using emotional skills to make others feel guilty” writes Minna Lyons, author of “The Dark Triad of Personality: Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in Everyday Life”.

— Narcissism: is characterized by vanity and grandiosity, by a sense of entitlement, an inflated self-assessment and superiority.

— Psychopathy: is the “darkest” of the Dark Triad traits as it is associated with numerous forms of violent antisocial behavior, high impulsivity, low empathy and low anxiety, reckless risk-taking, and very shallow empathy toward other people.

Partners with low empathy or open hostility in their attempt to avoid the awkward or difficult conversation, may employ a more indirect breakup strategy, like ghosting. These traits could all inherently be related to the frequency with which ghosting is used to break up with romantic partners. By and large, individuals who are high in the dark traits are uncaring, self-centered, untrustworthy, hypercompetitive backstabbing work colleagues, and controlling as parents.

…

Attachment Theory

Attachment Styles theory, an empirically grounded conceptual framework in the fields of social and emotional development, is yet another significant predictor of emotional detachment and disengagement in adult romantic relationships. Originally developed by John Bowlby, systematically studied by Mary Ainsworth, Attachment Theory, in the context of romantic relationships, was first reaserched by Hazan and Shave.

Attachment styles are shaped and developed in early childhood and are revolved around the emotional bonds between caregivers and infants, which, ultimately, mirror the dynamics between romantic partners. As you grow up, there are four primary attachment styles that emerge depending on the way you interact with your parents. The latter three are all considered forms of insecure attachment.

Attachment Styles and Dating, according to Rachel Parodneck, in “Refresh Psychotherapy”:

— Secure: trusting, independent but close, and open to expressing affection in confident ways with their partners.

— Anxious-preoccupied: needing reassurance from their partners, seeking closeness and intimacy more intensely and often more quickly than their partner is ready.

— Dismissive-avoidant: aloof, do not feel comfortable with emotional intimacy, and tend to pull away from close others if they feel hurt or rejected.

— Fearful-avoidant: a combination of avoidant and anxious, often confused and giving mixed signals of pushing away and craving more connection.

According to Jude Cassidy and Phillip R. Shaver in “Handbook of Attachment: Theory, Research, and Clinical Applications, 2nd edition”, avoidant individuals have the tendency to use more indirect and less compassionate dissolution strategies, are less likely to engage in romantic consumption, value independence to the point of avoiding deep emotional interdependence even with a long-term mate, are more likely to use well-established defenses to inhibit anxiety and sadness, and downplay the importance of the loss. Another notable point is that avoidant individuals tend to withdraw from the relationship when facing conflicts or sensing threats in their relationships

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The overarching reason many people ghost is avoidance of conflict. Simply disappearing side-steps any potential conversation, seeing hurt feelings or arguments. — Dr. Albers

…

5 ways to bounce back from ghosting

#1. Don’t let them control the narrative

You can draw the line any time by starting to work on being the master of your own destiny. If someone is not choosing you every day, ignore them and try not to indulge in fantasies how this relationship could have been saved.

You are better off without them!

#2. It’s not you, it’s them!

Don’t conclude that there is something wrong with you. It says more about their emotionally immature nature than it says about you. Whether you are to blame or not, see yourself as a work in progress. Think of this mistake as a learning factor, as an opportunity to grow. Not so easy, though, is it? Remember that suffering is a transformative way in which life stimulates a person.

#3. No power play

Don’t try to take your power back by waiting to contact you back and so you can give them a taste of their own medicine. Acknowledge the pain and forget revenge.

Let karma sprinkle its magic!

#4. Do emotional releasing techniques

You can try Deepak Chopra’s 7-step exercise: 1. Identify and locate the emotion physically, 2. Witness the experience, 3. Express the emotion, 4. Take responsibility, 5. Release the emotion, 6. Share the outcome, 7. Celebrate the process

#5. Closure is indeed overrated!

Not only overrated, but extremely subjective (so, you can’t never really count on it) as well. Rather than waiting for a closure or any explanation for that matter, their irrational behavior is the exact answer you need to rip that Band-Aid off and give to yourself the closure you deserve.

So, count your losses and let them go with gusto. Au revoir!

Takeaway

There is no need to know the reason for why everything happens the way it does. We never question the good, so we mustn’t question the bad. Just trust that what’s meant to happen did, for a reason, and keep moving on. — Kylie Francis

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***