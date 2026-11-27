I have come to accept that you are, in fact, a sexist man.

Not casually. Not accidentally. Not in some harmless, old-fashioned way.

The patriarchal mindset runs through you in full force.

A relic of a system that should have died centuries ago, somehow still walking around in 2026, convinced it is the pinnacle of civilisation. I’m surprised you don’t wear Brut.

You expected me to tend to your sexual needs like some prehistoric domestic arrangement. You thought buying me jewellery somehow entitled you to ownership. As though a gift were a transaction. As though affection were a purchase agreement. As though a woman, once sufficiently adorned, became your property.

I’m surprised you never gifted me a goat.

Perhaps that’s what you’ll offer your future son-in-law when you give your daughter away. A nice little livestock exchange. Very traditional. How quaint.

I am bamboozled this way of being still exists.

You are the colour of rust. I’ve seen it around you for some time, in my minds eye. I could never quite identify it. Now I understand it. It’s the rust of a dead ideology. The corrosion of a system that has long since outlived its usefulness, but somehow continues to cling to life. Decayed, dysfunctional, obsolete. Still occupying space. Still mistaking its own existence for authority.

You remind me of Andrew Tate.

That is perhaps the saddest part. I used to think you were epic. This epic dude with so much personality. Interesting. Fun. Clever. Now I think of you and see his face.

How disappointing. How small. How profoundly unimpressive.

Perhaps you changed into this. Although, I think not. This was always there, carefully concealed beneath a more appealing mask. But the illusion gave way to the rust underneath.

For a man who claims to desire a family, your understanding of love is astonishingly underdeveloped. You have somehow managed to confuse love with obedience, leadership with dominance, and intimacy with entitlement.

I remember you sitting at the head of the table, talking about your position as though you were the supreme leader of some miniature kingdom. How… limp.

Family dinner is supposed to be about love. About sharing food, conversation, laughter. About people coming together because they enjoy one another.

It’s not your personal throne room.

But perhaps that’s what happens when a man mistakes being the head of the table for being the head of everyone sitting around it.

You don’t know how to love. And you certainly don’t know how to lead. You are, however, exceptionally well-versed in entitlement, demands, power and control.

… And having a spectacular tantrum when reality refuses to arrange itself around your desires.

Your manipulation skills, though, extraordinary. Genuinely, the finest I’ve encountered. Brava. Does it make you feel powerful? Winning an imaginary contest that no one else is playing? Did you secure your golden goose?

Or are you alone, again?

Sitting with your disappointment, feeling sorry for yourself, looking for another woman to blame rather than having the courage to examine your own reflection? Because that’s the rather tragic thing about your particular brand of masculinity. The woman is always the problem.

Never the behaviour. Never the entitlement. Never the expectation that another human being should surrender her autonomy to make you feel like a man. Your role in all of this remains conveniently invisible to you. And that is a very sad role indeed.

I’m sorry the world broke you so badly. I’m sorry that whatever taught you to associate masculinity with power, love with possession, and women with service managed to take such a profound hold of you. I genuinely didn’t think conditioning could run this deep. I didn’t think someone could have so little self-awareness while being so utterly convinced of their own authority.

But here we are.

You would have made an excellent caveman. Entitled. Brutish. Obsessed with hierarchy. Entirely committed to your primitive little power structures. Hairy. Short. Chronologically misplaced. You were simply born in the wrong era.

And the irony is almost too delicious.

For all your grand ideas about masculine superiority, dominance, and sexual entitlement, you’re not even particularly good in bed.

I mean, at least if you were spectacular.

But you’re not. You’re lukewarm. You get the job done. You don’t exactly send a woman out into the cosmos. The area in which you seem to place such extraordinary importance for yourself turns out to be an area you can’t even deliver.

Not a double standard at all.

I do not expect a revelation at this point. That would be like waiting for one of Jesus’ miracles. Mythical.

I do wonder what they’ve been putting in your water. Or whether you’re on the same stuff as Kanye that causes grandiose de-lu-lu. Although, to be fair, at least Kanye is good at… something.

You, meanwhile, seem to have built an entire identity around an alternate reality in which you are the authority, the prize, the leader, and the victim. And have very little to show for it. It’s almost impressive. The denial.

The most deluded misogynist I’ve encountered doesn’t even understand the meaning of misogyny. But then, self-awareness was never your strong suit. Perhaps that’s the final absurdity.

You want the privileges of a traditional man without the substance of one. The authority without the responsibility. The devotion without the reciprocity. The woman without the person.

Your particular strain of manhood is profoundly unattractive. A species of Homo sapiens that just doesn’t do it for me. You belong to an era that has passed. The world has moved on. But you, apparently, are still living amongst the dust of dinosaur bones.

Rust is the colour of you.

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