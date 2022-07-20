The Sacred in Ancestral Cultures of Mesoamerica

By Centro Mundial de Estudios Humanistas

The World Centre for Humanist Studies, and the Centre for Humanist Studies of the Americas, CEHA, based in Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Mexico and the USA, invites you to the Second International Symposium “The Sacred in the ancestral cultures of Mesoamerica. A path of reconciliation towards peace in the three Americas”.

This Symposium will present: the understanding of the Spirituality of the Mesoamerican Peoples from the look of Universalist Humanism, with the exhibition “Mesoamerica and the Feathered Serpent” by Daniel C. Robaldo, (CEHA Researcher). A journey through the evolution of spirituality and the myth of human transformation over the last 5,000 years. Around this conception of the “divine”, this myth of the Feathered Serpent evolved in the Olmec, Teotihuacan, Toltec, Zapotec, Totonaca, Aztec and Mixtec cultures as Quetzacoatl and in the Mayan culture as Kukulkan, on the other hand, in northern Mexico with the Anasazi and Hopi cultures as the Horned Serpent.

In the second presentation “The profane and the sacred in the pre-Hispanic Maya, by Idelfonso Hernández, (CEHA researcher), in which the fundamental aspects of the spirituality of this culture will be explored in depth. The speaker will guide the audience to an experience of approach to the Mayan Cosmogony, allowing access to personal registers beyond the theoretical data.

In the last part, the “Panel of Cultures” will be presented, composed of five CEHA researchers and three guest panelists:

Invited panelists: Simone Takuáy parejo, Tupi Guaraní culture from Brazil; Rosario Suardy “Maaly”, Caribe Taino culture from Dominican Republic.

CEHA researchers: Elizabeth Llancapán, Mapuche culture from Chile; Claudia Judith Navas from Colombia, Nassa Yuve culture; Carlos Guajardo from Argentina, Tumaco Tolita culture; Eduardo Suetta from Colombia, Rapa Nui culture and Juan Manuel Vega from Colombia, Hopi culture, who will briefly share the experience of the sacred in each of their cultures, and finally the Peruvian archaeologist Cecilia Pachas de la Colina (CEHA), who will give a synthesis of the symposium.

The focus will be on the study of their myths, culture and religiosity. It is also of interest to raise the current situation in which they find themselves and their temporal projection, as legitimate historical antecedents of the founding Myth of the future universal human nation.

The second Symposium will be held virtually through the Zoom platform on 25 June 2022 at 15:00 hours Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru; 16:00 hours Dominican Republic, Chile, Bolivia, Canada and USA; 17:00 hours Argentina and Brazil; 22:00 hours Spain.

“The great mountain ranges of the Americas witnessed a great cultural diversity, intimately united by a single cosmogony. Myths gave cohesion and social direction to all the peoples of the Americas for more than 5,000 years. Respect for cultural and stylistic diversity was one of the cornerstones that allowed people to access sacred spaces. Ceremonies and initiations were the social axis to find the path of Good Living” Silo.

It is for this reason that we form research teams in CEHA in relation to the emergence of a new myth that enables a path of reconciliation and peace in the three Americas.

Development of the symposium

Block 1:

Presentations

From 15:00 to 16:20 Panama-Colombia time.

– Presentation: Mesoamerica and the Feathered Serpent, Daniel C. Robaldo from Argentina (CEHA).

-Presentation: The profane and the sacred in the pre-Hispanic Maya, Idelfonso Hernández from Mexico (CEHA).

Interchange and questions from the speakers.

Block 2°:

Opening panel of cultures

From 16:30 to 17:30 Panama – Colombia time.

Exchange and questions from the speakers.

Synthesis of the symposium: by the Peruvian archaeologist Cecilia Pachas de la Colina (CEHA).

Closing

Registration: www.cehamericas.org

Organised by: [email protected]

