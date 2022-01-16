The Sad Reality of Clocking 30 You Can’t Escape

There’s this myopic reasoning that if you are single and a woman, you must be unhappy about it, especially if you’re over 35.

This idea stems from the fact that women mature early. We start getting male attraction from college.

Right now, her potential suitors are her college mates, older working men, and even much older men who are highly avoidable.

However you look at it, at this moment, there are more men interested in women than the other way around.

When she turns thirty, the male rush decreases. Most of her friends are married. Her circle gets smaller.

Meanwhile, bachelorette parties have been replaced by baby showers and discussions of how to ban in-laws from visiting.

Travel and loneliness are her best companions. Many of the guys she meets are simply after sex or can’t measure up her intellectuals.

Then her married friends think it is in her best interest to introduce her to many guys that she cannot connect with.

We see this circle over and over again, decades after decades. It’s just not normal for a woman to be single and happy. She has to be in a marital home for happiness to be recognized.

…

The old maid myth

When I was young, I honestly believed in some ridiculous way that I would find someone to marry, have children, and live together till death parts us.

But at thirty-six, I’m yet to find a suitor. My friends and loved ones seem to think I’m lacking in something to be single at this age.

I have been receiving unsolicited advice from older people since my 35th birthday, an occasion I thought had lost most of its significance of impending doom.

The common assumption that we would get married in our 30s, the other striking similarity between our experiences, was that neither of us needed to seek advice or show any level of concern for people to tell us not to worry.

Funny enough, my male friends aren’t under this same pressure.

Men in the thirties are not worried whether they’ve achieved enough in their career, whether they should be settling down, or having kids, etc.

Society assumes men in their thirties are fully qualified to make their own choices, whether it be their career or personal life.

I mean, men don’t have their biological clock ticking, so what could possibly ruin their prospect?

Even vasectomy can be reversed.

…

We think differently now

As you may have noticed, millennials have fundamentally changed the social definition of adulthood.

We have also actively created our own more positive social changes. We are much more likely to go to college than our parents, especially if we are women. And women have an unprecedented number of opportunities.

I have started weeding my circle of people who don’t resonate with me and becoming closer to those who truly care about me.

My close friends and I have been through many difficult times together, and as a result, our ties have grown closer.

Life doesn’t have to suck at thirty.

The more you understand that time is precious, the more you will realize that you don’t have time for people who disrespect you or break your heart.

—

