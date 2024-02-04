The Science of How Igloos Keep You Warm

What if you were in the heart of the Arctic, where the temperature plummets to 50 degrees below zero? Your survival depends on finding shelter, but trees are scarce, and the only abundant resource is snow. It seems counterintuitive, doesn’t it? Using snow, something inherently cold, to stay warm.

Yet, humans have mastered this art for thousands of years, building igloos that turn the icy cold into a cozy haven. But how do these snow structures defy our basic understanding of cold and warmth?

Cold & Heat Transfer

To grasp how igloos work, we first need to understand the basics of heat transfer. Heat moves in three ways: convection, conduction, and radiation (ref). In an igloo, all three play a crucial role.

The people inside radiate body heat, which then circulates via convection and is gradually lost through the walls by conduction. This process is similar to what happens in our homes, albeit with different materials.

The Role Of Insulation

Insulation is crucial in structures designed for warmth, and nature offers remarkable examples. Whales and seals use blubber to reduce heat loss, while sea otters trap and insulate air with dense fur.

Similarly, snow acts as an effective insulator. Its secret lies in its molecular structure, where water freezes into ice crystals, trapping air in tiny pockets. This structure gives fresh snow up to 95% trapped air, making it an excellent insulator (ref).

The r-value of air spaces is 1.01 per 3.5 inches of thickness. However, its use in construction is limited due to its low density.

Snow’s insulating properties are evident in igloos, where even in extreme Arctic conditions, the interior can reach a comfortable temperature solely from body heat. This demonstrates snow’s unique ability to limit heat exchange and stabilize temperatures, a testament to its insulating prowess.

Goldilocks Principle in Igloo Construction

The Inuit, renowned for their igloo construction (ref), have mastered the art of selecting the perfect snow consistency. The ideal snow for igloo building strikes a delicate balance – it is neither too fluffy nor overly dense.

The snow is extracted from the ground and sufficiently packed to ensure structural integrity yet retains air pockets crucial for insulation. This “Goldilocks” snow, hard and dense enough to prevent melting or collapsing, is the cornerstone of an igloo’s effectiveness.

The Inuit use tools like snow knives and saws to shape these blocks, ensuring they fit snugly to avoid gaps. This meticulous process results in igloos that provide robust insulation and protection against the harsh Arctic climate, demonstrating the Inuit’s profound understanding of their environment and resourcefulness.

Catenary Arch

Forget the cartoonish dome-shaped igloos. Real igloos have a shape known as a catenary arch (ref), resembling the curve formed by a hanging chain. This shape distributes weight evenly, preventing bulging or buckling, making it one of nature’s most stable arches.

The interior of an igloo is also strategically designed, with different levels that allow cold air to sink and warm air to rise, creating a comfortable living space.

The Human Element

In an igloo, humans play a vital role. Our body heat acts as a natural furnace, gradually warming the interior. As the body can give off up to 100 watts of excess heat (ref).

The warmth from our bodies causes the innermost layer of the snow walls to melt slightly, refreezing into a stronger barrier against the cold outside.

With more people inside, the temperature rises faster, making igloos an efficient communal shelter.

Legacy Of Igloo Building

The construction of igloos is not just a survival technique; it’s a testament to human ingenuity and adaptability. These structures demonstrate a deep understanding of environmental conditions and material properties.

The Inuit’s ability to turn a harsh, frozen landscape into a hospitable environment using nothing but snow is a remarkable feat of engineering and survival. Each type of snow has its purpose and characteristics, influencing not just igloo building but also their way of life.

This post was previously published on Nature of Home.

Photo credit: iStock