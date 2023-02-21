The Second, Third and Fourth Times I Was Naked in Public

I’m considered a bubble butt, and was one way before people starting paying for them. People did pay for bubble butts, but not for adding them to their own bodies.

My bubble butt features prominently in what I remember as my second time to be naked in public.

I was sailing the Carribbean on a 3-masted schooner with 74 strangers and my long-term boyfriend.

That first sailing trip was mostly to uninhabited islands, including the Cays. I don’t remember whose idea it was, but someone suggested we could find a secluded beach and — literally — hang out naked.

Eventually there were eight of us — four couples, ranging in ages from the 20s to the late 40s. We would disembark, and disrobe. The other 67 people found their own beaches where they could wear suits. Live and let live.

My funniest memory of that experience was trying to learn to dive while snorkeling to retrieve shells from the sea bottom. It was my own bottom that caused the problem.

The youngest member of our spontaneous nudist group was a diver. He and I went out to chest deep water so he could teach me to dive. I followed every instruction and did my best to push headfirst under water.

My butt floated happily and obliviously on top of of the water, while the rest of me struggled to submerge.

The cute younger diver tried to help. He put both hands on my floating butt and pushed. Numerous times.

It didn’t work. He’d push it under and my buoyant, rounded butt would pop right back up. Apparently the view from the shore was hilarious.

I took many sailing trips after that on 4-masted schooners, which, while it looks romantic, is a lot like camping on the water. Cold water showers and bunk beds.

However, some of the locations we sailed to were French islands, and consequently had topless and nude beaches. Again, we found sailing partners who enjoyed nudism, and went naked on beaches in places like Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barths. British islands didn’t have nude beaches, although some Europeans went topless there, anyway.

In Grenada, we were chased off a beach for trying to go topless.

In general, we honored the customs of the islands we visited. If there were prohibitions against toplessness or nudity, we didn’t push the boundaries. We wanted to honor the inhabitants of the islands, and we wanted to return. The only reason we attempted it in Grenada was because the beach was deserted.

While I never stopped “noticing” that others were naked around me, it became nonsexual, while still sensual. Bodies are beautiful with both more similarities and variations than we imagine when we only see people clothed. Seeing friends naked creates a feeling of connection and acceptance not often found in other settings.

After several of these trips, it started to seem odd not to be able to be nude with friends. We didn’t try to make that happen within our immediate circle, but there were other friends we were able to be naked with.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock.com