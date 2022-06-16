The Secret of Better Brain Lies in the Body, Not Mind

Physical fitness is not only

one of the most important keys to a healthy body;

it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.

-John F. Kennedy

In Finland’s education system, playtime is very much important during school days. During these play breaks, all the kids must go outside of the school and play in the play area. The weather in Finland is very harsh throughout the year, but it is still compulsory to go and play outside even on snowy days and in freezing temperatures also. This practice of Finland’s education system is beneficial in two ways: 1) Kids are ready to face harsh weather 2) It can make grasping & learning easier because of physical activities.

The efficiency of our brain depends on neurogenesis & connections of neurons. Faster neuron connections result in more grey matter in the brain. Physical activities can affect the prefrontal cortical areas and hippocampus of the brain. Physical activities can directly affect the cardiovascular system and because of that neurons have more oxygen & blood flow. Like other organs, physical activities can slow down the aging effect of the brain cells. The development of new neurons happens through physical activities, but they also die very fast. The only process of learning can make them survive. So, continuous learning can keep neurons living for a longer period and help us to retain memory & other brain functions.

Functionality & performance of our brain can be enhanced by physical activity that we‘re doing before learning anything. Now it’s scientifically proven that a short span of exercise, dance, or outside movement before lessons, can make kids more attentive. Kids can grasp more by doing physical exercise before learning.

As in the other body parts, physical activities can provide more oxygen to brain cells. Before it was believed that some years after birth, neurogenesis stops in the human body, but now it is proved that by doing physical activities, one can restart neurogenesis.

This research is helpful in the case of ADHD symptomatic kids as well as for old-aged people. By walking, old aged people can also retain their memory. In one research, it is shown that because of bed redundancy old-aged people are losing their memory. When physical activities are decreasing, fresh oxygen supply to brain cells also decreases, which results in memory loss.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Physical activity promotes high productivity.”

― Lailah Gifty Akita, Pearls of Wisdom: Great mind

This fact is not just true for kids. Even elders can enhance their productivity by doing physical activities in between their routine work. When we are working on the computer for some hours, it is good to do some stretching, a short walk, or change of workplace like from desk to sofa can work as a break for physical activity. If you observe, our work is still in our mind during a short break also, and that results in more productive ideas.

“With good music and a good dance, you enhance your physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental well-being.”

― Lailah Gifty Akita, Think Great: Be Great!

Optimal learning can improve after a strong physical activity, at least for a short time. To be smart, do some exercise for a few minutes to activate your brain. For schools, teachers should teach difficult subjects to students after some small physical activities for better grasping. To make kids more social, make them sing & dance together for better bonding in pre-schools.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***