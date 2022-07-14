The Secret of Building Mental Fortitude and Achieving Your Goals

We all have goals but the reality is most people will never reach their goals. And when I talk about reaching goals I’m talking about people that actually make it to the point of taking action.

I’m here to talk to the action takers, the people that take action but for some reason, they fail. If you are in this group then I want to say congratulations. Because in a world of distraction and mediocrity, you have already placed yourself in the relatively small group of people that take a shot at their goals.

And when we fail the human tendency is to give a justification for why things didn’t work out. We make excuses for why we failed. The reasons why we fail with goals come back to our mindset. But a very specific part: Our lack of mental fortitude.

The Lack Of Mental Fortitude

Mental fortitude has become a popular topic. Everyone is talking about how to build mental fortitude or mental toughness. I agree it is very important. But in reality building, a strong mindset is not just a moment of choosing a better mindset, it’s a process of practicing making your own mind stronger within adversity.

Because it’s fun talking about your goals and dreams. And it might even excite you to think about doing the work and how it’s going to transform your life. But here is the truth we all know: There is a big difference between talking about goals and actually doing the work.

Because once you start doing the work the reality sets in. And within this reality is where most people get blocked. Most people get a mental block as soon as the overwhelming reality of doing the work sets in. That brings us to the mental fortitude problem I alluded to earlier. The problem is this: Most people do not know how to manage the mind within the reality of a seemingly overwhelming goal. Most people don’t have mental fortitude.

Managing The Mind In The Face Of Adversity

Let’s use an example to illustrate my point. Let’s say for example you want to start doing Jiu-Jitsu and your first goal is to reach your blue belt. You start telling everyone how you are going to learn how to defend yourself and get your blue belt. So you get excited and you set the goal of working hard for 18 months to earn that first step in your Jiu-Jitsu journey.

So the first day you walk into the Academy and you learn the first few moves. The first few weeks go well, but then you get to roll (sparring) for the first time. You have no idea what you are doing and you get your ass kicked by an experienced student.

Your body is stiff and sore after your first sparring experience as a martial artist and suddenly your own mind attacks you with internal resistance. The reality of the journey just knocked on the door. Suddenly you start doubting yourself. Suddenly the whole idea of doing this for 18 months starts feeling overwhelming.

Now your mind is suddenly making up excuses as to why you should stop going to JiuJitsu classes. So eventually you make up a story about being “too busy” and your “old back injury” that makes it impossible for you to continue. So you quit.

So this is a simple fictional example of how people sabotage themselves and their dreams. But what really happened? Well, you didn’t understand the nature of the human mind and how to manage it through adversity.

Remember, the reality of any worthwhile goal is that you will be tested before you can get what you want. And when the test comes most people fail.

The ancient part of the human mind doesn’t care about your goals and dreams. It just wants to be comfortable. It wants to be safe. So every time you step out of your comfort zone it’s going to try and stop you. But if you are not aware of this part of your own mind then you will start believing the excuses the mind creates.

Big goals will place you in uncomfortable situations. And it’s up to you to overcome these situations or give up. The crack for most people appears when the reality of what lies ahead becomes clear.

The Mountain Of Reality And Building Mental Fortitude.

So how do we get over this mental block? To explain this, let’s look at the elite Navy SEALs and their notorious hell week:

Aspiring Navy Seals get to a point of the training where the mental strength of students will be tested. This is called Hell Week. In Hell Week students don’t sleep for almost 5 days and get physically and mentally broken down. But they do have the option to ring the bell and quit.

In fact, 80% of students do not become SEALs. And they quit for the same reason that we quit our goals: The mountain of reality starts to become clear. A Student will be 24 hours into Hell Week and realize that it’s only day one and that his body is already starting to slowly break down from pain and exhaustion. He starts telling himself, “I can’t do this for 5 days”. So he rings the bell and quits.

But what about those who make it through Hell Week? Well, I was recently listening to a Navy Seal on a podcast where he was talking about how he and most of the successful SEALs make it through Hell Week.

He said that the most important part is to forget about the big picture. Because if you think about the big picture you will fail.For example, 3am on the first day when he was cold, wet, and miserable he told himself, “I’m just going to make it until breakfast”. And then when breakfast came he would tell himself, “I’m just going to make it until lunch”.

So he would break his reality into small manageable blocks and eventually all these little blocks got him through hell week. He “tricked” his own mind to push through adversity.

Using The Same Mental Model In Your Life.

NAVY SEAL Hell Week is an extreme example, but you can use the same mental model to reach your goals and build Mental Fortitude :

(1) Expect your mind to attack you when reality sets in and be ready for it.

(2) Forget about the big picture, and break it down into manageable blocks.

(3) Focus on making it to the end of the block.

Mental Fortitude gets built through successfully dealing with adversity. And we do this by being prepared and intelligently managing ourselves through adversity.

Will it be easy? Of course not, but if you are prepared and mentally smart you can reach your goals and achieve great things in life.

