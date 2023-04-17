The Secret of Transforming Your Life — Creation Over Consumption

We are always caught up in the fury of consumption. Our energy is everywhere and nowhere at the same time. Constantly caught up in a cycle of checking emails or social media. It’s easy to feel trapped or unable to move because your mind is tangled as it believes it needs to continue consuming in search of something you think will help or stimulate you in some way.

You’ll quickly find that getting lost in this doesn’t help you as much as you hope it will. You remove your power to influence the world around you and put it in the hands of what you can’t control — other people.

You search for fulfillment in the abyss of nothingness and hope that something comes from it. But of course, it never does.

You can consume for the rest of your life but you can’t take ownership of your life until you create.

Creating is an energy that is endless and abundant. You become of influence rather than be influenced and that is where you take ownership of your life and become what you are looking for in the world.

Creating means bringing something into existence. Examples — creating content but also doing with your hands, building, cooking, starting a business, inventing, designing, making something happen that came out of your mind and imagination.

Creating brings out the spirit of our souls but the challenge is feeling at one with ourselves enough to bring the true essence of our expression out. When we don’t feel close to oneness our creations feel inauthentic and empty. That is why dedicating our lives to growth will allow us to access our true power. When we create we spill out the vividness of our imagination into reality.

Consumption is necessary of course. You need to be able to gain new information so you can know more, access more, and be more. But this done in conjunction with creating is where we can truly elevate.

Creating more than we consume is an important part of our transformation. It demonstrates that we are willing to put into the universe, more than we are willing to take and that energy is absolutely transformative. It’s the difference between sitting on the sidelines and being an active member of the game.

The best things happen to the people that get in the game. That takes action when everybody else is comfortable being inactive or lazy. Being a watcher. And we all have the potential to be a creator in some capacity, we simply need to believe that we have the power and ability to bring what’s in our minds, to reality.

The thing about creative energy is it creates more creative energy so the more you create, the more you are able to create. So let this be just the post you need to start your journey of transformation.

You got this.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Ravi Pinisetti on Unsplash