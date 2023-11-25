Get Daily Email
The Secret Revealed: How My Husband and I Saved Our Marriage

The Secret Revealed: How My Husband and I Saved Our Marriage

For life itself, it grows.

by Leave a Comment

 

Hey there, friends!

I’m super excited to tell you about how my husband and I fixed our marriage.

I’m sharing this stuff because I’m thankful you’re here, and I think you’re gonna like what you find.

This guide isn’t complicated — it’s like a roadmap to making your marriage better.

If you follow these steps, things can get better quickly.

So, let’s get started on the simple secrets that turned our relationship around and can do the same for you!

Our Amazing Story:

So, here’s a cool story about how we saved our marriage.

It was needed because we had put a lot into our relationship, and things were falling apart. We found a simple trick that worked for us, and guess what? It can work for you too.

Let’s get started.

The Jealousy Twist:

Before all this, my husband and I used to be super jealous about each other’s pasts. I got worried about how much other women wanted him, and he felt the same about men liking me. It was tough, and it made our marriage hard.

Every day, it felt like things were getting worse.

But then, we stumbled upon this secret. It saved us, brought peace, harmony, joy, and prosperity back into our lives.

The Magic of Saying Good Stuff:

We started doing something simple — a little prayer or saying good stuff — five minutes before bedtime and five minutes in the morning. We did it for a whole month, and sometimes we still do it when things are tough.

The Prayer Routine:

So, every night before bed and every morning, my husband and I did this prayer for 5 minutes. He had his, and I had mine. We did it for 30 days, and sometimes we still do it. It’s like our special secret weapon to keep things awesome.

The Grand Finale:

Our journey wasn’t hard, and these easy things helped us fix our marriage. You should give it a try and see how it can make your relationship better. Stick around for more about our story and the cool things we learned along the way.

Here are given two examples of Prayers for Husband and Wife given by Joseph Murphy:
“My wife is God’s child.

She is the Daughter of the Infinite, a child of Eternity.

Divine love fills her soul and it’s written he carried it for her. Divine love, peace, harmony and joy flows through her at all times.

She is Divinely guided and prospered in all her ways for her to prosperous to grow along all names.

There are Harmony, Peace, Love, and Understanding between us.

I salute the Divinity in her and she salutes Thou the Divinity in me”.

“My husband is God’s man.

God is guiding him to his true place.

What he is seeking is seeking him.

Divine love is filled his soul. Divine Peace fills his Mind and Heart.

He is prospered in all ways: spiritually, mentally, financially, socially, everywhere.

By day and by night He is advancly moving forward and growing spiritually, mentally, financially, socially intellectually in all ways.

For life itself, it grows.

There are Love, Harmony, Peace and Understanding between us.

It is Divine Reaction and Divine Peace operating in our lives”.

Our journey wasn’t hard, and these easy things helped us fix our marriage.

You should give it a try and see how it can make your relationship better.

Thank you for the Inspiration.

Follow me for more — @mariiarexha.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

 

About Maria R.

Hi, Community of Thinkers!

I am Maria.

I am a passionate reader and a devotee of the written word. Beyond my love for literature, I indulge in photography as a hobby, capturing moments that speak volumes. A fervent food enthusiast, I find joy in the art of cooking, particularly through the lens of my Granny's cherished recipes.

I love with nature's beauty, I am a true nature lover, finding solace in the serenity it offers.

I find joy in the simplicity of life.

My life's motto is encapsulated in three words: Never stop learning.

This philosophy fuels my curiosity and fuels my ongoing journey of personal and intellectual growth.

In November 2023 I decided to become a Writer in Medium Platform. I am constantly working on new ways to improve my efforts at leading more and more people to discover truth for themselves. There are no silver bullets here.

If you would like to start this journey with me - you are very welcome!

