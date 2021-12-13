The Sexiest Thing Someone Can Say

Even months after I knew I was in love with my partner and we had spoken the words, there was still a little bit of disbelief (on his part) and tentativeness (on mine).

His response was probably based on the conditional nature of love and acceptance that he’d experienced for decades with his abusive ex. Mine was due to the fact that despite my commitment to living an authentic life, I wasn’t sure if I’d properly revealed the many facets of who I am: a mishmash of Betty Crocker and Bettie Page, with a dash of Betty White.

To borrow a phrase from my friend Brandy, “I can church it up,” meaning I reveal aspects of my personality situationally. When I am in professional settings, with older family members, or around those who are far more conservative than I am, I refrain from Trucker Mouth. While I don’t change who I am for these situations, I filter out what isn’t appropriate for the conditions. Like a prism hanging in a sunlit window, I can rotate so that only the desired side is catching the light and reflection rainbows all over the floor and walls.

I don’t remember the exact circumstances that elicited this revered phrase, but I remember how seen and loved I felt. I had just started writing for Medium and my sweetheart wanted to read some of my stories. I opened my laptop and spun it around toward him but then got shy and nervous. It’s one this to be open and vulnerable with strangers on the internet and a far different beast to allow loved ones to read your innermost thoughts and processes. I cautioned my fella that there were stories about my ex and our broken marriage on here and reminded him that I seem strong, but am sensitive. I cautioned him that I have a deep woo woo spiritual side, and told him I hoped nothing he read would change how he views me and that I was honored he wanted to read these thoughts and ramblings.

And then he did it. He shook his head indicating that this would not change anything, reached for the laptop, opened his mouth, and uttered perhaps the sexiest phrase I’ve ever heard:

“Sweetheart, I see you. I know who you are.”

What made this so attractive was that he’s genuine. When we are sharing with one another, and I’m talking, he makes eye contact. His phone is not out, and he’s not watching tv in the background or scrolling social media or texting with someone; he’s engaged. His head tilts slightly to the side and he asks insightful follow-up questions. He’s endlessly patient, and, in contrast to other people I know, I don’t get the sense that rather than actively listening, he’s just waiting for me to stop talking long enough so that he can tell the story he’s been wanting to share. I choose my timing so that I’m not trying to share a long saga while he’s in the middle of a project or otherwise distracted. In return, he acts as if he has all the time in the world for me, and doesn’t try to one-up my stories. That kind of intent focus from the person you love is intoxicating.

A-ttention plus IN-tention equals magic.

Mark Twain said, “Actions speak louder than words, but not nearly so often.” If a picture is worth a thousand words, an action is worth a million. I’m wary of words without action; I’ve learned that pretty turns of phrase are poetic and might be nice to read, but they don’t make you feel seen. They don’t keep you warm at night. They don’t make a life.

I love pretty words. I adore well-written poetry, and songs written just for me, and sweet messages, and little love notes left around the house or texted occasionally. But I’m much more interested in actions that match those words. I’m much more interested in building a real life than I am in a two-dimensional idealized paper sketch of life.

These heartfelt words coming from the person you love, coupled with consistent action, are the sexiest thing someone can say to their partner.

—

