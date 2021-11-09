The Sexism Against Our Mother Earth

Resourceful beings

For most of human civilization (if I can use that word) we have been in a conquering, exploiting, invading, and colonizing relationship with our earth and all of her resources.

Male energy, although often, definitely brutal, is not the only cause. Female energy, especially that which does the heavy lifting of everything from being a figure-head princess, or queen, to being one of the billions of peasants who do the labor, and keep the oppression cycle alive is also involved big time.

The defining element of our relationships to each other and the whole planet, is one of hierarchy and patriarchy.

It is only in the last two seconds, geologically speaking, that people have begun to demur.

Meanwhile, Earth is making her voice heard

After centuries of almost submissive compliance, this is changing. We hear the howling winds of hurricanes, the flying flames of wildfires, the displacement, death, and decay of refugees from insects to human tribes all suddenly leaping about on the world stage and saying, “Hold up, here!”

Many people say it’s too late. We are doomed.

Many more people have hope.

We have to remember hope is our most human anchor. Set it down and hold on.

We need to see our resilience, our innovation, our creativity, our belonging, and our role as belonging rather than owning. Women, too, were once widely considered property.

Although things like economic energy is based on fossil fuels, and the old hierarchies of workers has always been based on the rich, powerful, and elite having supremacy, while the workers — being plentiful — have little say, this has been steadily challenged over the last few centuries.

People who were oppressed, and/or marginalized, due to color, gender, faith, poverty, or any other reason, are fighting back.

The truth is that there are not two “equal” sides to every story.

Those who say giving up our precious way of life, may be spearheaded by the one percent, but they are empowered by a propaganda machine of those living in fear.

Once told “those people” (scapegoats) are out to destroy our way of life, our institutions, our patriotism, and faith, it is not hard to recruit supporters to fight against immigrants, feminists, unions, and more.

These, often the middle class, or who do the work to support lobbying choices and utilize political influence, money, and determination, are convinced that patriotism, opportunity, freedom, and even the economy is under threat from those who would upend all former entitlements.

Ah, but the Earth is now telling her story. Her two cents on what happens when we overpopulate in places, over-harvest, exterminate, enact genocides, insist on stripping, drilling, extracting, and using both precious people, water, soil, and air, is finally being felt.

As Earth’s Voice Grows What Can YOU do?

She, our mother, is flooding, flaming, and failing in some places. What about the equal sides to every story stuff? It gets lost as more fear erupts.

The truth is that more than seventy percent of people have been shown to support renewable energy. They would be more than happy to retrain in clean, and solution-based jobs.

Technology and innovation play a huge part, but an even bigger part is dependent upon a person with the skills to plant a tree, use alternatives to plastic, exchange recipes for less meat consumption, and in creating and feeling solidarity and team enthusiasm, for saving some pollinators — as just one example — of a million participatory hero/therapeutic actions.

That is, united we create a strength that reflects nature’s motherly determination and instincts to fight for her offspring.

Those who know Mother Earth’s power know she is not doomed. Yet, it’s also misleading to say that she “will be fine” with our demise. Earth’s beautiful and meaningful life support systems are not fine.

They are suffering. Whole species are under threat of extinction. Many are already gone forever.

This very minute, unimaginable agony is unleashed upon burning, or choking animals. Whole forests and reefs, birds falling from skies, and floods taking out ecosystems from the micro to the macro are unleashed. We feel helpless, or in denial.

We don’t have to be. Then there is what we do with toxins such as pesticides and herbicides.

This is sexism. We don’t much talk about how our use of hens, or cows for dairy, exploits the females involved. This is because for most of human history it was the human males in charge who established dominancy and declared that having compassion for living organisms upon which we depend is “weak.”

Even as recently as fifty years ago, Dr. Jane Goodall was dismissed for her whacky ideas about animals and ecosystems having thoughts, feelings, emotions, culture, inter-connection, and more.

And these are primates! Like us.

And even as recently as yesterday afternoon, you will find plenty of support on social media, or news, that suggests reducing our consumption of meat –even just a little — is the radical left trying to emasculate men, make all our boys into sissies, and take away our guns and freedom.

The idea that practicing a bit more restraint is ridiculed, especially when it comes to the idea of intersectional race and gender equality. To get down as far as issues such as animal rights, or stopping heavy use of toxins and smoke-breathing immigrants to harvest our food is considered radical.

Paying fair wages, using common sense, caring about women (or hens, cows, or crated hogs) is considered to be weak, sniveling, whining, or even unpatriotic. Helping boys become true heroes to human rights suffers similar criticisms when the “failures” of progressives are discussed.

This is why the female voice of the Earth is more crucial and important to human life on this planet more than ever before in all of history.

She is declaring that life (Biodiversity) has a right to continue.

She recognizes that diversity, and bio-diversity ensure life on earth.

She is neither left, nor right.

She is neutral on politics, which (for some) makes her a heartless, wrathful bitch.

She is non-biased, which, (also for some) makes her unworthy of being seen as creator/creation. Yet, no one denies the spiritual if they open their senses to the grandeurs of our astonishing biosphere.

Nature’s resilience and diversity is where our hope is, it’s also where we can find human hope.

In the big scheme of things, the present suffering of all living beings on Earth is “small.” To our moment in history, however, it is our best opportunity to shine, to join in as dedicated heroes to save something more than just beautiful, but something that displays we all belong to tribe human on team Earth.

—

Photo credit: iStock