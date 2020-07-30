Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

The Shocking Amount of Clothes We Throw Away: Hayley Pearce

The Shocking Amount of Clothes We Throw Away: Hayley Pearce

Hayley finds out the alarming truth about where our used and thrown away clothes end up.

Hayley finds out the alarming truth about where our used and thrown away clothes end up.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
oh my god box says no no
00:03
no no should i check if they menus
00:06
worn no they’re clean
00:13
we chuck away a massive 140 million
00:17
quids worth of clothes
00:18
every year everything that can’t be
00:23
sorted for reuse is brought up here
00:25
look how much closer that as soon as
00:27
it’s like that we can’t do anything with
00:29
it you can’t recycle it you know we just
00:30
have to put it at the landfill
00:32
all this just goes underground yeah it’s
00:34
all fallen out
00:36
and believe it or not some of it’s brand
00:39
new
00:40
what in the past we’ve had full
00:43
schedules full of clothes and returns
00:45
to retailers well like with tags on
00:47
instagram yeah i guess it’s just easier
00:49
to tip it here and
00:50
you know let someone else deal with the
00:51
issue so
00:53
when we send our clothes back to
00:54
companies you’re saying
00:56
it’s just easier for them to just chuck
00:58
it in the bin themselves
01:00
i’d imagine it’s more cost effective
01:02
sometimes
01:03
it’s shocking they’d rather just go in
01:05
landfill because they’re constantly
01:07
producing more and more because they’re
01:08
cheap enough to make for them
01:10
so what all this now is going to be in
01:12
landfill for what
01:13
thousands and thousands of years forever
01:16
i guess unless uh
01:17
you know there’s a reason to take it out
01:19
there’s no need to be checking clause in
01:21
the business there
01:22
this is disgusting there’s got to be
01:24
loads of ways old clothes can be put to
01:26
good use
01:27
surely in the uk more than half of
01:31
all the clothes we get rid of end up
01:33
going to recycling centers like this one
01:36
in yorkshire
01:37
most are run for commercial profit but
01:40
this one belongs to oxfam
01:42
we get 12 000 tons a year coming through
01:44
here
01:45
geez okay well what are we to do right
01:48
well let’s sort through this
01:50
over the last 10 years i would say the
01:52
quality has definitely gone down
01:55
because of fast fashion because of flash
01:56
fashion yeah people want something to
01:58
wear once you know
02:00
i’m guilty yeah and quite a lot of stuff
02:03
that we get now
02:04
just isn’t wearable some of it goes into
02:07
the mattress industry and it goes
02:10
between your bum and the springs it gets
02:13
made into like a felt
02:14
but we’re forever looking for different
02:16
ways to do something with what we call
02:19
the unwearables and wearables is it
02:23
a bit worried about what i might find
02:24
now digging through this slot
02:26
oh my god box says no no
02:29
no those are the kind of things that
02:32
would
02:33
go for incineration so would turn into
02:35
electricity in the end
02:36
so there you are we’re lighting up
02:38
somebody’s homes with it should i check
02:40
if they mean use
02:42
worn not they’re clean
02:45
are we just buying too much and other
02:47
companies just making too much clothes
02:49
definitely
02:50
we’ve got to change people’s habits
02:51
basically the items that can be resold
02:54
here go next door
02:56
to be uploaded to the charities online
02:58
shop
02:59
and they sell literally everything don’t
03:01
mind me
03:03
just get lost in my wedding day dreams
03:06
this coat is
03:07
fabulous and only 35 quid
03:10
that’s going straight in my basket
03:21
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

