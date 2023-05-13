The Shocking Signs You’ve Found ‘The One’ — Do You Have Them?”

People’s sixth sense is often accurate with a precision of 99.9%. The love and non-love you feel are real. Love and non-love are most honestly revealed by the body, and are also clearest to oneself. All the nuances of being together are the best evidence.

When two people have these feelings together, it means they have encountered their destined soulmate.

1. The sense of understanding, knowing what is unsaid, and understanding your unspoken words.

When two people first start dating, there are always endless conversations and unshared thoughts. But what makes a relationship last is understanding each other. You can understand me without me saying a word. You know what I mean just from a glance, and I can tell what you mean from a simple expression. A single “it’s okay, don’t worry” from you tells me that something is on your mind.

Two people can be happy together because even when they are face-to-face or chatting on WhatsApp, one look or an unusual sentence can make the other person understand immediately. They can joke around and express what they want to say in a playful way, and you can understand the unspoken meaning behind their words.

And when you’re feeling down, with just a word or an expression, your partner can understand your hesitation and you don’t need to explain. They will understand and support you, observe your words and actions, and make you happy.

Understanding each other’s little emotions and difficulties, and having a little more tolerance and understanding towards each other, is what makes a relationship last.

2. Growth feeling, being together without tiredness, guiding each other

Being with the right person is like taking care of your health.

A good relationship is one where you can be together without feeling tired. Even if you’re silent for a long time, you’re not worried that the other person is angry, and you’re not questioning who they are chatting with.

You don’t need to speak, just occasionally look up and give each other a kiss or a hug, and then continue doing your own thing. There’s no sense of oppression when two people are together.

You often take time to talk about what happened today or what you’re going to do, your plans, and your thoughts, even during meals, cooking, or before sleep.

The other person won’t deny you but will analyze and advise you. When you encounter setbacks, they encourage you and give you the strength to get up.

No matter what the situation, you can always give each other advice, grow together, and keep each other’s thoughts at the same level. When you’re with them, you feel like your life is finally on track.

If a relationship doesn’t make you a better person, but makes you doubt yourself, lose confidence, and live in sadness every day, then you must have loved the wrong person.

3. Sense of Security, Consideration for Each Other

A friend talked about his girlfriend, saying he would not marry anyone else but her, because she not only guides him in life and helps him grow, but also always considers him in every aspect. She can give him advice in work, finances, and interpersonal relationships, and always thinks of him before doing anything.

So now he treats her wholeheartedly and willingly gives her all the wealth he has earned because he knows she is someone who knows how to live a good life.

Only when someone gives you a sense of security can a relationship withstand the test of time and hardship.

This sense of security comes from mutual understanding and consideration, from empathizing with each other and knowing each other’s intentions. It is about relying on each other, rather than just one person’s efforts. It’s about mutual help, growing together, and being honest with each other.

Moreover, it’s about acknowledging each other’s efforts, being grateful, and not counting who puts in more effort, but cherishing each other from the bottom of your heart.

True affection is hard to come by in life, and many people may not encounter it even after a lifetime. If you do find it, please cherish each other.

In conclusion, Meeting the right person involves having a deep connection and understanding of each other’s emotions and unspoken words. A good relationship is one where both people can be together without feeling tired and can guide each other to grow. Mutual understanding, consideration, and a sense of security are also essential components of a lasting relationship. Cherishing each other and acknowledging each other’s efforts is crucial. If a relationship doesn’t make you a better person, it’s likely with the wrong person.

