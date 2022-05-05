The Signs You Missed That Your Relationship Was in Trouble

You had no clue your relationship was in trouble. Yet there were signs that something was wrong long before it all came to an end. These were the signs you missed.

When you first got together, everything seemed perfect. Life was full of magical moments and happy surprises. You both lit up when you were together. You brought out the best in each other.

Then the beautiful love you wove together began to unravel. Except you didn’t know it. But the signs were always there.

The beginning of the end

It started slowly, like weeds creeping up in a garden. For in couples with a healthy relationship there is trust, healthy boundaries, communication, and consent.

You trusted each other. Then one of you cheated. You didn’t know at the time what a deal-breaker this was.

You let your partner down. You broke your partner’s trust in you.

Because when you are unfaithful it’s the beginning of the end.

Even if you didn’t cheat, a simple comment could convince your partner you are untrustworthy.

One husband used to threaten to cheat every time his wife wouldn’t have sex with him. It planted the seeds of suspicion in her mind. She couldn’t trust him anymore.

Because trust is crucial to a healthy relationship. Once it’s gone, it’s almost impossible to get back.

You can’t betray someone and expect them to ignore the betrayal. They can never look at you again in the same way.

And no matter how hard your partner tries to forgive you, it’s almost impossible.

The communication was fading

In the beginning, you two couldn’t wait to talk with each other each day. You made your plans and discussed your issues. You felt like you were both on the same team in the journey of life.

Then one of you was too tired to communicate. Slowly they stopped speaking to you about important things. You slowly became strangers.

Soon neither of you had a clue what the other was doing. This was that fork in the road that you both should have never taken.

Lack of boundaries

One or both of you may have had poor boundaries. When one of you wanted to be alone, the other would not respect that. You began to feel suffocated in the relationship.

You both continued to do the opposite of what the other requested of you. If you were arguing, when you tried to leave the room to cool off, your partner wouldn’t let you. They’d follow you into the next room.

Or if you repeatedly told your partner that you needed them to clean up after themselves, they ignored you.

When you asked for comfort in your time of need, they walked away. They never heard a word you said.

Boundaries need to be honored.

You didn’t give your consent

Your partner may have wanted to go further in the physical relationship than you were comfortable with. When you didn’t give your permission they did it anyway.

Consent is crucial to building trust in a relationship.

There was no respect

One of the biggest signs that your relationship isn’t working is a lack of respect. The second you hear them muttering nasty comments at you, it’s a huge red flag.

One man routinely called his wife a “bitch” and worse whenever she annoyed him. It hurt her deeply. She longed to hear words of love from him, but his constant abusive and demeaning comments started destroying her love for him.

A woman would often say rude things about her husband in front of their children and friends. It was humiliating for him. He couldn’t take the disrespect in his marriage anymore.

Signs they were on their way out

There were other signs this relationship was ending.

Your partner that used to dress to the nines stopped. They spent all their time looking slovenly, in stained T-shirts and jeans. They simply didn’t care about looking nice for you anymore.

They stopped caring about going out together or making kind gestures toward you.

They ignored important anniversaries and stopped giving compliments.

One man refused to go on a vacation with his wife when she asked him to. She spent a beautiful vacation alone, wishing he cared enough to accompany her.

The signs that show the end is near

After a long time of not caring about their appearance, your love suddenly got a new haircut, worked out at the gym, and bought new clothes.

Now they’re spending a lot of time away from home. They’re out until all hours. There are mysterious phone calls and texts. There are unexplained charges on the credit cards, and frequent business trips.

They’re not investing in your relationship anymore.

You don’t recognize your partner anymore because you’ve grown apart. Already it’s too late for your relationship.

How to avoid this unhappy ending

When you’re in a relationship, it’s easy to get lazy and let yourself go. Yet a healthy relationship is important to your happiness.

If you both put in the time, give your partner respect, honor boundaries, and never stop communicating with them, you can help prevent an unhappy ending.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock