The Signs Your Guy Isn’t Into You and How To Get Him Back

The signs your guy doesn’t like you could be hard to detect. And, even if he does show some of these signs, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t like you. It’s just that he might not be feeling the same way as you do.

There are a few signs that your guy doesn’t like you and you should take note of them. If he is not initiating any conversation with you, he is not interested. But it’s not always the case. Sometimes, guys just want to be left alone for a while.

If you are being ignored by your guy, then it might be time for some self-reflection on what’s happening in your relationship. You need to ask yourself if there is anything that needs to be addressed. Is there something that bothers him about the way you behave?

Signs He’s With Someone Else

There are many signs that he’s with someone else. One of the most common signs is him being unavailable. He might not answer your calls or texts, or if he does, it’s brief and he rushes off the phone. He might also be spending more time at work, or with his friends. You might also notice that he doesn’t seem to be as interested in you anymore as he was before.

If you’re still having doubts about whether or not your man is with someone else, there are other signs to look for:

-He doesn’t seem to have time for you anymore

-He stops making plans with you

-He seems distant when talking to you

-He has a different smell on him

– He’s always texting someone else.

– He’s always going out with someone else.

– He’s more interested in spending time with someone else than you.

– He doesn’t seem to care about you anymore.

You can’t find his phone number or his social media profiles on the internet anymore, but he still has all of yours.

Photo by Julian Myles on Unsplash

Signs He Might Be Bored Of You

There are some signs that he might be bored of you. If you see any of the following signs, then it is possible that he is getting bored of you.

1) He is not as interested in spending time with you as before.

2) He doesn’t initiate contact with you anymore and only responds when you text him first.

3) He has been more distant and his conversations seem shorter than usual.

4) You feel like he’s pulling away from the relationship, or worse, hiding something from you.

5) You find yourself trying to think of ways to make him happy or change your behavior so he will want to stay with you longer.

Boredom can be a sign that he is not interested in the relationship anymore. He might want to break up with you or he might want to have some space.

It is important to pay attention to how your partner behaves and what they say. If you find signs of boredom, do not ignore them because it will only make things worse. Talk about it with him and try to find out what is going on.

The Top Signs He Doesn’t Like You

1. He never texts you first.

2. When you’re together, he doesn’t put his arm around you or touch your hair.

3. He never compliments your looks or anything you do, even if it’s a small thing like cooking dinner for him.

4. He doesn’t ask about your day and he doesn’t seem interested in talking to you about anything personal at all, even the weather!

5. He always has an excuse not to hang out with you — it’s always something that makes sense but is still more of a reason than “I’m too busy.”

6. You don’t know any of his friends or family members and he doesn’t want to introduce them to you when they come over to his place or vice versa when they come over to yours.

7. He never makes plans with you or spends time with you when he has free time.

8. He is always busy and unavailable when you want to hang out.

9. He avoids eye contact and conversation when he talks to you.

10. When in a group setting, he is always on his phone or talking to other people.

How Guys React When They’re Not Interested in Dating You

A guy will stop responding to your texts, or he’ll be short and vague in his responses. He’ll also start to avoid you and make excuses not to hang out.

The guy might be interested in you but is too shy or scared to show it. Maybe he’s worried that you’re not interested in him, so he’s trying to play hard-to-get. He might also be trying to test whether you really like him by being difficult so that if you do like him, then you’ll pursue him harder than other girls would.

Photo by Crystal Shaw on Unsplash

How to Get Him Back

You have to get him back by showing him that you are still the same person that he fell in love with. You might have changed a few things, but you are still the same person and he is going to like those changes.

If you want him back, make sure that you are not trying to be someone else. You just have to show him that you haven’t changed too much and that he can trust you again.

In order to get him back, you should be able to put yourself in his shoes and figure out what he might want from you. You also need to give him space when he needs it and try to understand where he is coming from as well.

Some people have a tendency to overthink things and this usually leads them into a downward spiral. If you want him back, it is important for you to stop thinking about the future or about what could happen. Instead, focus on the present moment and on what can happen in the future — if you are together again.

How to Make Sure a Guy Likes You

If you want to know whether a guy likes you, these are the signs that will help you find out.

Some of the signs that a guy likes you are: he texts you and wants to see you, he makes time for you when it’s convenient for him and not just when it’s convenient for others, he compliments your appearance and behavior, he listens to what you have to say with interest.

If a guy is interested in a girl, he’ll make an effort to be around her as much as possible. He’ll try to spend time with her even if it means giving up his plans or spending more time than usual. If there’s no way of spending time together (because she’s busy), then he’ll do things like text her or call her so they can talk about their day

There are a lot of ways to tell if a guy likes you, but the best way is to pay attention to his actions. If he’s constantly texting you, asking about your day, and seems interested in what you’re saying then it’s likely that he likes you.

Takeaway

The bottom line in winning your guy’s heart is to watch his body language and read between the lines as outlined above. If anything changes in your usual relationship routines, then fix the issue immediately or try to find out the cause.

Frequent communication engenders a robust romantic relationship. Talk to your partner regularly, seek his opinion on important issues, and discuss intimate things with him.

Also, control your temper and calm him down whenever he’s angry. Understand his likes and dislikes. Get to know his friends and family. Go out together frequently and have fun. Share your sorrow and joy.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***