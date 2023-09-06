The Silly Season of Brad Wilcox’s New Book About Getting Married Is Upon Us

Brad Wilcox has a new book coming out, titled Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Forge Strong Families, and Save Civilization. Although technically due for release in February, his pubic relations machine is hard at work seeding the punditocracy, and David Brooks is among the first to fall. He used the phrase “vitally important” twice, first about marriage, then about the book.

The conclusion is: “But as a culture, we could improve our national happiness levels by making sure people focus most on what is primary — marriage and intimate relationships — and not on what is important but secondary — their careers.”

I’m old enough to remember writing a vitally important book that featured this kind of marriage promotion nonsense prominently, and in particular that conservative meme that we need to fix “the culture.” All the concrete policies they have come up with for this are either outright terrible or just stupid (from taking away welfare to making divorce harder), and definitely nothing has worked, at all. They get the punishment and shame right, but never seem to come through on the uplift and inspiration.

Do they ever reflect on a 50-year track record of continuous and total failure? Of course they do, and their reflection is: you have failed. In truth, the mark of a true social movement zealot is that they celebrate failure because it gives them more crisis, and crisis gives them more followers. They don’t need everyone, or anything approaching a majority, to be successful in building their prestige and filling their coffers. The more marriage falls, they more they — the good, god-fearing, rational, deserving people — are persecuted by the uncouth majority, and the more they rally to their own cause.

Anyway, there will be a lot of bullshit like this in the next few months.

Check the odds

Funny. Watch out for people who quote complicated statistics instead of paraphrasing them — it means they (in this case presumably his assistant) don’t know what it means. Here is a passage from the Brooks column, where he quotes Wilcox statistics nonsense directly:

As Wilcox writes in his vitally important forthcoming book, “Get Married”: “Marital quality is, far and away, the top predictor I have run across of life satisfaction in America. Specifically, the odds that men and women say they are ‘very happy’ with their lives are a staggering 545 percent higher for those who are very happily married, compared with peers who are not married or who are less than very happy in their marriages.”

(Karen Benjamin Guzzo’s reaction captured the basic social science here: “I can’t believe how strongly correlated happiness is with happiness.”)

This is worth a minute. I don’t know if I’m looking at exactly the same data here, but the 2022 General Social Survey (GSS) has a very similar result, so I’ll use that.

In the 2022 GSS, using the weights, 49% of people who said “very happy” to this question, “Taking things all together, how would you describe your marriage? Would you say that your marriage is very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy?” also said “very happy” in response to this question: “Taken all together, how would you say things are these days–would you say that you are very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy?” On the other hand, only 14% of all the people together who did not answer “very happy” to the marriage happiness question — including those who are not married — said they were “very happy” in their lives. This is a big difference! Happiness is very correlated with happiness.

If he had only considered married people the difference would be even larger. Only 11% of married people in less-than-very-happy marriages are “very happy” in their lives in general. The obvious conclusion from this is that avoiding a bad marriage is very important. In fact, never-married people are more likely to be very happy (17%) than people who are separated, divorced, or widowed (13%).

And consider this incontrovertible fact, getting married leads inevitably to one of three outcomes: divorce, widowhood, or death.

Anyway, the odds statistic is funny. If you put that variable — very happy marriage — into a logistic regression predicting overall happiness, the odds ratio is indeed 5.9, which you can calculate like this: (.49 / (1-.49)) / (.14 / (1-.14)) = 5.9. I guess you could translate that into “a staggering 590 percent higher,” if you want to impress David Brooks’ assistant. But I would prefer you say: “49% is 3.5-times greater than 14%, so happily-married people are 3.5-times more likely to be very happy.” More comprehensible, less staggering.

—

