The Single Best Piece of Advice a Father Can Give to His Daughter

There was this Reddit meme I stumbled onto over a year ago that stuck with me. It was about a guy who gave his daughter an old beat-up car and asked her to get it appraised at three different dealerships.

The first one called it complete junk and wouldn’t take it, the second one would take it for a grand, and the third one gave a five-digit figure offer because it was a rare make and model. It ends with the father giving this car to his daughter and telling her to know her worth, something like this.

This was a while back. I don’t remember it verbatim, but I gave this message much thought.

I didn’t receive this advice. I got a different dad/car story instead.

My adoptive father in his teens had a car, a Thunderbird. I don’t know the year or any other details, not even the color. I don’t know how he got this car either. The only thing I know is that he loved this car.

In high school, he dated my mother. They went to the local arcade together. She also got him involved with her unstable family, and they liked to poke fun at him. These antics were cruel. This story was one of those instances.

I only heard this tale from my mother’s relatives. My adoptive father barely talked about this car, which was understandable given what went down.

A group of them “borrowed” my adoptive father’s Thunderbird. It’s unclear if he knew about this, but I wager he didn’t.

They hopped in his car and started joyriding. Alcohol was part of the party. From what they said, this Thunderbird was a stick shift, and you needed to be particular about how you handled it because of the engine. These were drunken teenage assholes being reckless dicks with someone else’s car, so they neglected this important detail.

They kept up their shenanigans behind the wheel, doing high-speed donuts in empty parking lots, unaware of the toll they were taking on the vehicle until the engine caught fire with all of them inside.

Somehow this heated the seats hot enough to burn their butts? The details are blurry here because this is the point of the story where they busted out laughing, calling it a “Thunder Chicken”. They totaled the car, and this devastated my adoptive father. They laughed even harder when they mentioned this detail.

When I was little, they tried to get me to say “Thunder Chicken” at him for more laughs. I didn’t understand the manipulation then. I thought it was a playful joke. My adoptive father never laughed at the “Thunder Chicken” joke, he just sat there frozen.

He was a car mechanic for several years, however, he never taught me anything about cars. He didn’t even teach me how to drive. It’s a miracle I didn’t end up in a car wreck myself. I take public transit now.

My adoptive father taught me a handful of things:

How to squeeze pore gunk out of the nostrils, which is not something that should be done, it breaks the blood vessels in that area. Doing this astounded him, though. Fry eggs. Though this was mostly from watching him make Sunday dinner, I practiced on my own when I was there, then I taught myself how to make omelets. Shaving. I used to shave his face when I was younger. He said I did a better job at it than he did. He taught me how to spell the word “was” once on the pink writing pad I had back then. I wrote out random letters and asked him if it was a word. After the third time I asked, he said he had to handle making Sunday breakfast. This was the only time he tutored me. He explained some of the WWE/WWF wrestling lore. This is what he watched most of the time while sipping a can of Budweiser or some other cheap beer.

I wasn’t interested in these shows. The flashing lights and aggressive shouting were unpleasant on a sensory level. When he sat there, zombified in front of the screen, it felt lonelier than being isolated in my room with video games. Even though he was completely checked out, I sat there and watched it so I could have more time with him.

He loved this show, he even wrote a fanfic of himself as a wrestling character. I found it by accident in the basement when I was around eight or nine. He wrote it in pencil on sheets of floral-bordered computer paper with a rosy tint. They purchased a stack of this paper. It was the “good paper”.

Because of the handwriting and spelling errors, I thought my younger half-brother wrote it. When I brought up this sheet of paper, they snatched it out of my hand and were awkward about it.

Since he fantasized about being one of those wrestlers, I suspected that he’d love talking about the show with me. I was curious about some elements and characters and would ask a lot of questions about them. My questions hit or missed, but mostly missed.

Generally, he’d ask me to quiet down and let him watch his show. He had long hours all week, and this was his only day off. I only got to visit his house four days a month.

And… that’s about it. This is what he took the time to teach me.

These kinds of life lessons are foundational to a daughter’s development. They are the building blocks of her relationships throughout her life. It impacts her sense of self-worth on deep levels.

Dads don’t need to teach these lessons with an expensive old car, or even with a ton of money. They teach these lessons by investing quality time with their kids with genuine enthusiasm and engagement.

I have a difficult time conceptualizing a father that would give his daughter anything worth tens of thousands of dollars. I had two fathers that avoided me even when I was a scholarship student and accepted into a good school.

I worked hard to earn time with them somehow. The most time either of them spent communicating with me was when I was playing a therapist role for them. Not only did this contribute to my breakdown, but it set me up for failure regarding dating and relationships.

When kids have a dad that doesn’t want to be their parent, that indirectly teaches these kids that they need to work harder for love and positive regard. This teaches them they have to chase love, to fight to earn it. It teaches them that love is scarce, tricking them into thinking they’re in a desert and love is scarce like water. It creates competition and distrust among siblings, and that damage can last a lifetime.

The most important thing a dad can do for his daughter is to treat time with her as a worthwhile and treasured experience, not some burden or nuisance to escape mentally from.

Having two dads that didn’t value spending time with me set me up to associate neglect and avoidance with love. Well, the potential to be loved and cared for if I do enough to earn it. This was an awful lesson that caused me a lot of problems in my adult life. I tried to earn love from too many people, and this was expensive and traumatic every single time.

It took me years to process this, but no amount of empathy, compassion, merit, hard work, money, or achievement was going to earn me quality time with either of my fathers because they didn’t value me. It’s a simple truth, a heartbreaking one for many years, but one I’ve acclimated to.

Now my self-worth is independent of both of my fathers, but it was hell to get to this point, and there were many close calls.

The single best piece of advice a father can give his daughter is to teach her the value of her time and place in this life.

He teaches this by valuing the limited time he gets to have with her, for having gratitude for that instead of taking that for granted.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Max Simonov on Unsplash