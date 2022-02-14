The Single Woman and the Married Man on Valentine’s Day

Rant of the single girl affair partner:

Had tense discussions with my married man leading up to Valentine’s Day. He made it clear he couldn’t be my Valentine (I feel so childish writing that out, hah).

“I don’t want a Valentine. I don’t have plans,” he wrote.

Of course, my feelings are hurt and I stalk him on social media where his wife posts lots of cute family photos.

Cue trouble looming.

It drives home the bad bargain. Beyond all the daydreaming and sweet canoodling and seduction; at the end of the day, you are just a willing skank on the side.

Clear on that?

The ignorant wife gets the Valentine’s Day prizes.

What’s a single girl to do?

Vengeance is in order! A cold wind blowin’ his way soon. No more head over heels sex for him. He will regret pushing you away.

A clingy single woman and a married man are a time bomb in the making.

When she skips into the “we should be together” land and you’re comfortable in “fun and fucking,” something has gotta give. And it will likely be her.

Miss Single Girl, it’s time to pull back. Reinvest in your life. Date single men. Have fun. Be wild and crazy. Spoil yourself. Don’t play in this sandbox.

HE’S MARRIED.

And, he’s going to stay married. Even in his “horrible” marriage. The repercussions are too much to bear. Money, children, social standing, family.

As I’ve written before, “the almighty ka-ching.”

He’s got too much to lose.

So, Miss Single Lady, get over your “I’m afraid to date” or “I feel more comfortable with my MM” or “We are so in love” lines. It’s not real AND never will be.

There are going to be the exceptions:

“I know going into this that it’s about freaky sex while I date other single men. I have zero interest in the spouse. I sure don’t want them to leave their wives for me. I mean they are cheaters.”

“I like the validation and attention. Married men fill that role and I don’t have time in my life for a ‘real’ relationship.”

“Married men make great casual lovers.”

“I get off on being the other woman. I want to be filthy and know I’m so much better than the wife.”

Compartmentalization is the name of the game. These women can “waffle” like a boss. I’ve generally got this skill set, too. I’m some psychiatrist’s wet dream client cause I’m so good at “turning off emotion.” I like to think of myself as a lovable Hannibal Lechter. Joking, kinda.

It’s the CLINGY single women that are the problem:

“But he said he’d leave her for meeee….”

“I thought things would change.”

He’s not that “into you” unless he’s talking about his dick. Getting his boner wet is a about the sum of it. Someone he will run to when he needs that fun distraction. Then, he will put you back in your box until the next time he feels like he needs a bit of release.

CLASSIC SIDE CHICK MATERIAL.

I’m here to burst your bubble.

He’s a liar and a cheater, remember that. No Valentine’s Day endings in sight.

—

Photo credit: iStock