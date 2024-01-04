‘The Sky Is Falling! The Sky Is Falling!’ Is Chicken Little Finally Right?

Fear keeps us focused on the past or worried about the future. If we can acknowledge our fear, we can realize that right now we are okay. Right now, today, we are still alive, and our bodies are working marvelously. Our eyes can still see the beautiful sky. Our ears can still hear the voices of our loved ones. — Thich Nhat Hanh

Undeniably, there have been a lot of disturbing events in the world in the past couple of years, most notably anything to do with the increasing conversation about a possible third world war.

Throw in all the conspiracy talk around Covid, the issues with Trump, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and what that has meant for women in America — and indeed, the ripple effect for other human rights in that country, and the world at large.

And of course, for years there’s been talk about the environmental crisis and how we’re destroying the planet and it can’t sustain us much longer.

I’m not going to add to the list; you can fill it in for yourself, as there is truly no end to the miseries that exist around the world, and that give us cause for concern.

But…

(You knew there’d be one, didn’t you?)

This is not the first time since World War II that there’s been a global concern — in fact, belief — that we are on the verge of a third. In the ’50s and early ’60s, Cold War tensions mounted, with US government officials urging citizens to have bomb shelters.

In the ’70s, everyone was sure we’d all need gas masks by 1980.

Around the time Reagan became president, winter of 1980–81, there was something bordering on a global certainty that someone was about to push that Big Red Button.

January 16, 1991, the Gulf War broke out and again, we were freaking out about the possibility of nuclear war and what this might do to the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And 10 years later after the World Trade Center attack…and the ensuing “War On Terror”.

And we are still standing. Sadly, however, there is still a lot of fighting in the world. It has always been this way. It will always be this way. It is part of the human condition. The idea of world peace is lovely but the notion of achieving it is completely ridiculous.

Why? Because people are people. We are all capable of good and we are all capable of causing harm. We can be nice to each other; we can be total nasty pinheads, too.

This is the truth of who we are.

Whenever you get a group of people together, you’ll see both sides and everything in between. Think about your family — including your extended family. No doubt there’s a mix of the ones you love to see and the ones you wish like hell would call in sick to all your family events. There are the peace-makers, the fixers, the neutral ones. There are the ones who can’t wait to start a battle over their own jealousy, insecurity, what chips on their shoulders they’ve been carrying around since they were the pesky youngest siblings of the older ones who got all the privileges.

The jealous older siblings who believe the youngest ones were spoiled rotten.

You will see this same theme play out in any group, organisation, or business. You’ll see it in every board meeting, any PTA function, or mum-and-tot group. You’ll see it amongst church members, in community centres, in classrooms — whether adults or children.

There are always the bullies, the meek ones, the peacekeepers, the rebellious ones, the jealous ones, the ambitious ones, the “yes” ones, the “no” ones.

Whether in your home, in your religious organisation, your workplace, your city, your country, or the world, there will always be people being people. They have emotional wounds. And they act — and react — from those wounds, often causing damage to themselves and others around them.

You will never get every single person in the world to go for therapy and come out the other side being like Howard or Marion Cunningham from Happy Days.

People are people. Everywhere. With all their greatness and all their flaws and all their wounds. Full stop.