The Slippery Slope of Giving Men Examples on How Not to be Boring

The best intentions were there, just like the latest female jogger who’s left this world one less pretty lady. As many of you who know me can say, if there’s room for a gap, I’ll be there. A crack in the perimeter wall will be exposed.

Why? We’re here to help people, not help people to the same degree of hurting them or putting them in jeopardy. I don’t understand how that’s an actual writing job. A diabetic has been lost for 2 days, some writers be giving them donuts. Best intentions.

Teaching men to be less boring comes at a price.

Teaching men to locate their inner fire is priceless.

Two totally different things. One hurts women and one makes women want to be the one to initiate first contact.

1. How does helping men be less boring hurt women? You may ask. Simple. By giving men options to mask their boringness, you are giving them fast food to bring to the date table. It’s fake. It’s not theirs. The next morning she will find out that they cannot cook. There’s another woman who was used.

2. By giving men a list of things women have stated they enjoyed men to be like, you give directions to her home to man without good intentions. A man without good intentions is able to learn from you, too. An abuser is able to, now, mask his narcissism.

3. Last example I’ll give. By giving men the list, we are promoting the idea that he knows what to do next. You give someone a fish, you will always have to.

…

Instead, build the man. By building the man, he will instinctively find himself, thus will not bring her to a Carolina Hurricanes Hockey, when his speed is golf. All we do by making men do things that are not in tune with who they are is, really just give them a way to have sex and leave.

Here is a list for men to do:

Learn to cook 4 course meals (the cuisine you like). I like Peruvian, but I’m going to be honest, I’m much better making Pot Roast or tacos, ha-ha! It hurts to say this, but after trying for 5 years to make the world’s greatest taco, my wife comes along and murders me without even trying. Women don’t expect or probably want you to be better than them, so I wouldn’t put so much effort or effert into being Gordan Ramsey that your gender starts changing.

Learn the sport you like. If you like all running sports, like me, do them all. But, still put her first in your life.

Learn how to decorate a house. Be clean and organized Have a nice place that a lady would want to stay. Why? Navy SEALs are. When you kick the s**t out of one of them, a Heavyweight UFC Fighter, US Special Forces Soldier, or SAS, in addition you have been married happily for at least 5 years according to her privately giving an anonymous survey, I’ll be the first to say, “Hot damn, do whatever you want. You are writing the book now on how to be a man.”

Unless your work is saving lives, holding a badge, wearing camouflage, or you have NASA on your shirt, have an 8–5 job, work-from-home job, or similar to where you can be present when she is present.

Learn to navigate trails. Not saying women are not the best at navigating through trees and mountains, I’m just saying either have hiked there before or understand how terrain works.

If you like video games, have some fun games that two women would play.

After you’re officially dating, find what type of flowers she likes. One of the great things about the female brain is even if you get the wrong flowers, but it was surprise that shouts “I thought about you a lot”, they’ll love it.

Know how to fix things around the house and be willing to jump right in. Be stronger than her, physically. Women tend to like that.

Only swimmers, surfers, and models shave their chests

Have good gear for your activities

And more.

