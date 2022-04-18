The Slippery Slope of the ‘Healthy’ and ‘Law Abiding’ Gun Owner

To all aspiring and working politicians and legislators — I think you should know that the concepts of “healthy” and “law abiding” are fluid concepts. Let me explain so that we’re clear, and then hopefully, you can figure out how to write policy that will actually help us addresses the tragedies that keep bringing us into this conversation.

It is argued by many legislators that “healthy” and “law abiding” citizens have the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Assertively, some of you argue that in thinking through any potential changes to gun policy, we can’t infringe upon those rights. (I’ve heard this on so many NPR segments lately, here is but one. But, my question for you is: how do we manage the conditions for those rights when they are so fluid? How many mass shooters were deemed “healthy” and “law-abiding” when they purchased their guns? And while those guns sat in cars, in bedrooms, in locked boxes somewhere, everything was okay, and the owners still deemed “healthy” and “law-abiding.”

But then, in some cases slowly, in others, fast, something changed. The boys and men who perpetrate these mass shootings are law-abiding. Until they aren’t. They are “healthy” until they aren’t. One day, they meet the conditions and have a right to bear arms, and the next day, 17 deaths later (as was the case recently in Florida), they don’t. There is a before and an after here. And when guns exist, when they are accessible across this shift, we are all at risk.

Today I am healthy, but how do I know that I will be tomorrow?

Never mind the disagreements over who is considered “healthy.” A majority of mass shooters have a history of domestic violence. And what’s the most telling? We don’t seem to think that domestic violence makes someone UN-healthy. An abuser — let’s say, Rob Porter, the White House Staff Secretary who recently lost his job — is he considered “healthy and law-abiding”? For many, he is considered a “good soldier.” Sure, he lost his job, but is anyone going to take away any guns he might already own? Or keep him from buying a new one? Or, how likely is it that some of you legislators want to put more “good soldiers” like him into schools as our protectors?

When we operationally define “healthy” in relation to the right to own a gun, we need to remember to talk thoroughly about what health is, and who gets to be considered healthy and when. The usage of the umbrella category of “mental health” in conversations about gun policy often leads people to jump right to sociopath and schizophrenia, but let us not forget that at least half of mass shooters have a history of domestic violence. Or that stress is unhealthy and dangerous, both physically and mentally. The conditions of our health and well-being are ever shifting, and our gun policy should be responsive to this fluid reality, rather than stable — and life threatening — despite of it.

Let me end by reminding you that I vote. I know that you are scrambling to keep your job — $174,000 a year with great benefits is certainly a windfall in the context of capitalist competition, where most earn a minimum wage — but sadly, your job isn’t supposed to be about you. The work of democracy is about what’s in the best interest of the collective. And the collective wants and needs to be healthy and safe. What I hear on the ground, on a daily basis, are people (many of them teachers, as I am a teacher and work among teachers) who feel that that more guns equals more stress, which leads to decreased health and well-being. It’s time you — the legislators — start listening to this reality, and write policy that speaks to it, to us.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock image