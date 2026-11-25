I know someone who has been “about to start” for six years.

First it was a business. Then a blog. Then a course he wanted to teach. Then a move to a new city. He keeps all of it in one folder on his laptop, and some of those plans are really good. I’ve read them. They have charts, graphs and I really admire his work at times.

But the folder is still just a folder. Nothing in it has become a real thing.

Whenever I ask how it’s going, he has a smart answer ready. “The timing isn’t right yet.” “I want to understand the market a little more.” “What if I start and it turns out to be the wrong thing?”

The annoying part is that every answer makes sense. You can’t argue with any of them. You just nod, and then another year goes by.

For a long time I thought he was lazy. Then I watched how he actually lives. He wakes up early. He reads constantly. He researches things most people wouldn’t bother to think about.

He isn’t lazy. Lazy is when you don’t want to try. He wants to try badly. He just can’t find a way in that feels safe enough.

Once I noticed this, I started seeing it everywhere. The friend with the great degree who still hasn’t applied for the job she really wants. The cousin who can explain, in perfect detail, why every business idea will fail. The colleague who writes brilliant emails about a decision that never gets made.

Smart people, I mean really smart people are stuck in a way that doesn’t look like being stuck from the outside.

So why does it happen?

I think part of it starts early. Most of us who got called the smart one got that label for being right. Right answers got marks. Marks got praise. Praise got us noticed, and relatives telling our parents how well we’re doing.

Nobody gave a prize for a brave attempt that failed. So slowly, without anyone saying it, being wrong started to feel like a threat to who we are. Not just a mistake, but a crack in the picture.

Then there’s the imagination.

A sharp mind is great at picturing things. That’s a gift, until it turns on you. A more relaxed person thinks, “Let me try and see.” A smart person thinks, “If I try this, then this might happen, and if that happens, then that, and in two years I’m broke and embarrassed and everyone knows.”

They’ve already lived through the whole failure before taking one step.

A smart mind can fail a hundred times before breakfast without ever leaving the house.

And the worst part is how responsible it all looks. More research feels like work. One more pros and cons list feels like being careful. Nobody scolds you for being prepared.

But preparation is a very respectable place to hide.

I know, because I do it too. I once spent a whole evening choosing the perfect app to track my goals. Yeah, I compared features, read reviews and then I went to bed without doing one thing on the list.

I felt productive that night. That’s the trick.

It gets heavier with time, too. The more people expect big things from you, the harder the first step becomes. Everyone says, “You’re so talented, you’ll do something great.”

These are some really nice words. But now the first try has to be great as well, and who can start under that kind of weight?

Meanwhile, look at the people who just begin. I don’t mean geniuses. I mean ordinary people who start, mess up, fix it and start again. They’re not always braver than us. Often they simply can’t see all the ways it could go wrong, so they don’t feel the weight we feel.

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I’m not saying be careless. Some risks are real and deserve respect. But there’s a difference between looking before you leap and standing at the edge for six years, drawing a very detailed map of the cliff.

Here’s what I’ve slowly understood. Perfect information doesn’t exist. Nobody gets to know how it will turn out. Not the experts, not the people with fancy degrees, not the guy on YouTube who says he figured it out.

So waiting for certainty means waiting for something that isn’t coming.

And here’s the part that doesn’t get said enough. Not deciding is also a decision. It just doesn’t feel like one. It has no name on it, so nobody blames you, not even you.

Doing nothing feels safe because it never sends you a bill. But the bill comes anyway. It just arrives as years.

Some things can only be learned by doing them. Will people want this? Will I enjoy it? Am I actually any good at it? You can read about those questions forever. The answers live on the other side of a clumsy first try.

So the first try doesn’t have to be right. It only has to be real. I ask myself something different now. Not “What if this goes wrong?” but “What will I know after trying that I can’t possibly know from here?”

I think about that folder a lot. Not with judgment, really. More with recognition. Every plan in there is safe because it has never been tested. A plan on paper can’t fail. It can’t get laughed at. It can’t disappoint anyone. It can only wait.

A plan that is never tried can never fail. It can never work either.

Somewhere out there is a version of you who started badly a few years ago and just kept going. They’re not smarter than you. They’re only further along.

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Do you ever think about them?