The Spirit of Christmas

Sunday the 6th was the feast of St. Nicholas.

My Daughter woke to find her shoes filled with clementines and chocolate truffles with pretty wrapping and of course she was delighted. When else does a child get a treat for not putting away their shoes at night? She positively floated to our room that morning,

I am sometimes bothered by all the excitement over getting something that is pervasive at this time of year. Who could blame a kid, really? It is fun to receive presents and children are still so egocentric at this stage of development. It’s asking a lot to suggest that a six-year-old put the idea of giving to others before the prospect of what might show up under the tree. But her excitement about the St. Nicholas treats was truly more about the magic of it all than the actual stuff.

In fact, just the night before we had talked at great length about the importance of giving. Zilla’s school usually offers a holiday shoppe for the children to purchase items for parents, grandparents, siblings, etc. She always goes in armed with an envelope of cash and a list of people for whom she wanted to shop. She was probably over-prepared because the Hub and I knew that her very big heart was likely to exceed her budget. When I picked her up at the end of the day, she was so excited to share the details of her shopping trip.

“Mom!” She shouted as she leapt over a puddle and dodged people to get to me in the pickup area. “I got some really cool stuff for everybody!”

In the car on the way home, she described the items she selected for the people on her list and I have to admit I was a bit confused about the logic behind them. But she was excited and I wanted her gifts to be all her own, so I passed no judgment. As the evening wore on, however, it became pretty clear that the motivation behind the gift choices was not entirely focused on the recipients.

When we went up to get ready for bed, I found that she had opened the packages in order to play with the items inside. I got upset. Angry, even. I lost my cool about the whole thing and we argued heartily about generosity and selfishness and how none of this was OK.

But then I remembered that she’s six and I’m supposed to be the grown-up in all of this. Was I really expecting a six-year-old to walk into a room full of gift items, an envelope full of cash, and no direct guidance from me regarding how to select gifts for others? Even my persistent stubborn side had to concede that it was a pretty ridiculous expectation.

And so I calmed down. I apologized for flying off the handle. We snuggled up on her bed to talk and to read. I asked her whether she made her choices because she thought the people on her list would really like them or because she really liked them for herself.

“Ish,” she said. “A little of both.”

And so we talked about why that was completely understandable. We talked about how people might feel when they open a gift that is so perfect for them. We talked about how to think about the person and their likes and dislikes and hobbies when selecting gifts. We played out some examples. I saw the flicker of understanding in her eyes as she thought of more and more ways to make the people she loves happy by choosing things with their interests in mind. She got it. My Girl is smart. Sometimes I just expect her to be wise beyond her years because of that fact.

We finished our talk and reached for the bedtime book. Zilla selected a book about the legend of St. Nicholas – perfect. The legend was wrapped in the tale of a young boy who was much more interested in what he could buy for himself with his shopping money than for selecting just the right gifts for his younger siblings. He hears a department store Santa telling young children the tale of a boy named Nick who learned to give to his friends and the poor by secretly granting their wishes. By the end of the story, our main character understands better what the spirit of giving is about. And so the points of our discussion were reinforced.

How perfect that this was the book she pulled from the shelf. I was grateful for the coincidence – or perhaps to my Grandparents for their guidance as I’m certain they sometimes have a hand in matters such as these, even though they have passed from this life. Or maybe I was grateful to God or St. Nicholas himself for the intervention.

Whatever the reason, it worked. As we snuggled together and whispered good nights, I felt much betterabout the whole thing. We had both calmed down. She was reassured that she hadn’t done anything wrong. I was reminded that she is still just learning these things – things that many adults don’t get quite right. I thought of the line from the song – “all is calm, all is bright.” In those calm and sleepy bedtime moments there was peace between and around us. Her heart is and so brightly filled with excitement about the magic of Christmas. She will be just fine.

And as she drifted off to sleep in my arms that night, I knew for certain that the Spirit of Christmas is most certainly alive and well.

~~~~~

Note: The book we read is The Legend of St. Nicholas: A Story of Christmas Giving

by Dandi Daley Mackall.

—

This post was previously published on themeaningofme.com.

***

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com