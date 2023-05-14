The Startling Bankruptcy Threats My Husband Made

I love piggy banks. They’re one of my favorite childhood recollections. When I was little my dad would buy them for me. They’re one of the few memories of my absentee father.

Believe me, the irony is not lost on me. A father who bought me coin holders but financially abandoned me. And now a spouse who is heading in the same monetary direction.

You don’t forget the moment someone threatens you.

I’ve just initiated a divorce and I’m standing in my bedroom. My husband refuses to leave the house. He says it’s his house. I wanted a divorce so I am the one who needs to leave.

“I’m going to declare bankruptcy,” exclaims my husband.

“You can’t,” I say. “We have assets.”

But he can because he’s hidden our money. I just don’t know that yet. I have been too trusting and naive during the fight to save our relationship. I have no idea the methods some people use to cheat their spouses.

Bankruptcy is a clean sweep.

It means I will be left with nothing.

How do divorcing spouses achieve this illegal financial abuse? How do people have assets but claim they don’t? How do they get away with filing for bankruptcy?

Cheaters learn to cheat the system. In divorce, financial abuse is especially common among the self-employed. Self-employed individuals can manipulate and lower their income. They can hide earnings from the business.

Financial abuse often begins while a marriage suffers. So listen up if your spouse is self-employed, controls the money, earns bonuses or other income that they have the ability to hide. This corrupt spouse has time to divest assets and hide proceeds while you are working on saving your relationship.

They ruin their credit because it makes being a ‘poor’ spouse more believable.

It also makes the need to declare bankruptcy believable.

How does an individual have money and declare bankruptcy? They hide their cash assets. As they siphon money out of the aforementioned places, they stash it where it won’t be traced back to them.

It could be done in any of the following ways:

They hide it in an illegal trust which is not attached to a social security number. A reputable estate attorney will not create trusts like this. These are typically created online.

They hide it in another individual’s name, a family member or friend.

They hide it outside of the country.

They hide it in Beneficial Ownership of Legal Entity bank accounts. This is a business account where they list themselves as an ‘Administrator’ or ‘Authorized User’ and not the owner. To understand this let me provide the following example: You own a business and you need to give your payroll administrator access to the account. You list them as an ‘Administrator’ or ‘Authorized User’ because you are the business owner. If that payroll person went through a divorce this account would never surface under a subpoena because they are listed as a user of the account and not the owner. A corrupt spouse takes advantage of this bank account by acting like they are a user and not an owner.

My ex-husband listed our then seventeen-year-old son as the owner of the business and himself as the administrator or authorized user so the account wouldn’t come up with a subpoena issued in his name. He did his banking online and got a P.O. Box so no one would know our son was listed as the business owner.

He sold our investment properties during our marital problems.

The housing market went down in 2008 and we had just put money into our primary residence. We had little to no equity. Our cash was in our two rental properties, savings, and investment accounts. He neglected to pay down the mortgage in the years I struggled to save our marriage.

I couldn’t understand why. We had more money in the absence of the two other properties, let go of one of our more expensive employees, and no longer needed our office space. I had managed our bills for more than half of our marriage. I had paid down the mortgage on one property, increased our savings, and we had stopped using credit cards.

The bankruptcy threat made his actions clear. Holding onto an expensive property with little equity made financial problems more believable. He even threatened to declare bankruptcy instead of selling our home. He was willing to sacrifice the small amount of equity we had to leave me with even less.

He created a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) which I’m fairly certain is somehow attached to the trust though I know he had a trust before this.

He used most of the methods listed above, not just one to hide our assets.

Bank records only go back seven years. I wasted that time trying to rescue our relationship. By the time I was smart enough to request seven years of our business account I was five years into our divorce. I was only able to find six months of his financial theft.

There were $30,000 counter withdrawals. There were checks written in large numbers for $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $12,000, and $20,000. I requested copies and they were all made out to my husband’s name. I was unable to trace them because they lacked bank stamps. The bank told me my husband had more than likely left them in the nightly deposit box.

When I first told my husband I was unhappy and thinking of leaving, he said, “If you leave me I will make sure there is no money and you work for the rest of your life.”

He kept his promise.

He was willing to do immoral and illegal things to do so.

He never did declare bankruptcy. He just kept threatening me with it. I know it was not an idle threat. I believe the only reason he didn’t carry through with it is that he got away with everything. I got zero savings or retirement.

He achieved his goal.

I was raised honorably. This notion isn’t conceivable to me. I have difficulty grasping that I loved and married a man who was capable of lying, stealing, and cheating.

Bankruptcy or threats thereof should be a massive red flag in divorce. A person who suddenly claims they have lost all of their assets. Or they make it more believable as my ex-husband did. He started pretending we were low on money as our marriage struggled.

These are games, shameless antics.

It’s incredible they still work.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Andre Taissin on Unsplash