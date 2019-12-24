Dr. Vibe asks a male thought leader about the state of men at the end of the decade

Dr. Vibe speaks with Michael J. Durkin about the state of men at the end of the decade.

Michael J. Durkin is an author, speaker and dedicated maniac committed to the strengthening of Men, Women, Families and the Planet.

During the conversation, Mr. Durkin talked about:

– Some of his thoughts on his last decade

– His thoughts about the current state of men and some of the challenges that they face

– The importance of men stepping into their destiny

– What do many men need to get on the right path

– Some of the challenges that manhood have faced over the last decade and the need for many men to be fierce

– Suggestions for fathers of boys

– An area that men have moved forward in the past decade

– His vision for married and single men in 2020

– Men and sex