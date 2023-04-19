The Subtle Signs of Gaslighting 99% of People Ignore In Relationships

Sitting in my favorite coffee shop, sipping on a warm, aromatic latte, I poured my heart out to my best friend. I told him about the times my partner would make snide remarks or undermine my feelings and how I felt like I was losing my grip on reality.

It was during that conversation that I first heard the term “gaslighting,” and I began to see my relationship in a whole new light.

In simple terms, gaslighting is a manipulative tactic used by one person to make their partner question their own reality, perceptions, and even their sanity.

This psychological manipulation is intended to sow seeds of doubt and confusion in the victim, making them feel uncertain about their own thoughts, feelings, and experiences.

The sole purpose of the gaslighter is to gain power and control over their partner by undermining their confidence and self-worth.

I will share my deeply personal journey of navigating the complex and often painful world of gaslighting. I’ll reveal the subtle signs that I initially missed and provide solutions from my experiences.

My hope is that by sharing my story, I can help others recognize and confront gaslighting in their own relationships.

The hidden gaslighting behaviors

a). Disguised compliments

After multiple back and forths, we went out for a romantic dinner at a dimly lit, cozy Italian restaurant. I wore her favorite brown leather jacket paired with a white shirt leaving the first two buttons unbuttoned.

It was a perfect display of my cleavage, as she liked.

As we sat down, my partner looked at me and said, “You look beautiful tonight, despite being your regular.”

It felt like a punch to the gut, leaving me questioning my self-worth and my efforts to present myself as she would want me to.

b). Twisting facts subtly

During a heated argument about our differing opinions on a recent movie we’d watched together, she suddenly changed the facts.

They claimed that I had agreed with their opinion the night before. And the day after, I was disagreeing only to be with public opinion.

I started to question my memory, wondering if I had somehow forgotten our previous conversation.

c). Manipulating emotions through guilt

After a hectic week, on Saturday afternoon, I opened up to my partner about feeling overwhelmed with work and family obligations.

Instead of offering support, they replied, “Why are you always trying to make me feel bad? Can’t you just be happy for once?”

I was left feeling guilty for expressing my emotions and began to suppress them for fear of upsetting my partner.

d). Playing the victim

When I confronted my partner about their constant belittling remarks, they turned the tables by claiming that I was the one hurting them.

They said, “You’re always criticizing me and making me feel like I’m not good enough.”

I found myself apologizing and comforting them, feeling like the aggressor instead of the victim.

e). Using sarcasm as a weapon

During a family gathering, I shared my excitement about a recent promotion at work.

My partner responded sarcastically, “Oh, look at you, climbing the corporate ladder. Must be nice.”

Their mocking tone left me feeling embarrassed and invalidated in front of my loved ones.

Strategies for recognizing these subtle signs

a. Trusting your instincts

As I reflect on my experiences, I realize that my gut instinct was often right. If something felt off, it usually was.

Trust your instincts and pay attention to how your partner’s words and actions make you feel.

b. Seeking external validation

When I confided in friends and family, they validated my feelings and helped me see the manipulation more clearly. They provided objective perspectives and encouraged me to trust my intuition.

c. Monitoring patterns of behavior

By paying close attention, I began to notice patterns in my partner’s behavior — subtle manipulations that I had previously overlooked.

Keeping track of these patterns helped me understand that I was experiencing gaslighting, not just isolated incidents.

d. Educating yourself on gaslighting tactics

As I researched gaslighting, I discovered the various tactics used by manipulators. This knowledge empowered me to recognize and confront the gaslighting behaviors in my relationship.

How to deal with subtle gaslighting in relationships

a. Establishing boundaries

One day, as I walked through the park, watching the leaves rustle in the gentle breeze, I decided to take control of my life.

I learned to set boundaries and assert my feelings, refusing to let my partner manipulate my emotions or belittle my experiences. I practiced saying “no” and prioritizing my well-being.

b. Engaging in open communication

I began having honest conversations with my partner about how their actions affected me.

We’d sit on the porch, the sun setting behind us, and I would calmly express my thoughts and feelings. Open communication can help bring the gaslighting behaviors to light and facilitate change.

c. Seeking support from friends, family, or a therapist

It’s crucial to have a support network when dealing with gaslighting. I leaned on my friends and family for guidance and emotional support.

Eventually, I sought the help of a therapist, who provided me with the tools I needed to cope and heal.

d. Building self-esteem and self-worth

During my journey, I focused on rebuilding my self-esteem and self-worth. I engaged in activities that made me feel empowered, such as taking up a new hobby or joining a support group.

I made an effort to surround myself with positive influences and people who uplifted me.

e. Knowing when to walk away

At times, confronting gaslighting might not be enough to change the behavior. It’s essential to know when to walk away from a toxic relationship for your mental and emotional well-being.

I eventually made the difficult decision to end my relationship, recognizing that my partner was unwilling to change their behavior.

A Quick and Important Note

Spotting gaslighting in a relationship can be tough, especially if it’s not obvious.

But it’s important for all of us to know the warning signs and how to deal with them to keep ourselves safe from this kind of mental harm.

If you’re facing a gaslighter, remember that you’re not alone in this.

Also, don’t forget that you have choices. You can talk to the person, end the relationship, or get help from a professional.

Nobody should be treated badly.

Let me know in the comments below how you handled a gaslighter and what methods worked best for you. Your story might help others in a similar situation.

