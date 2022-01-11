The Subtle Ways You’re Masking Your Fear of Romantic Rejection

“They aren’t ripe and probably don’t taste sweet.”

That was Mr. Charlie’s response when he realized he couldn’t climb the fruit tree. Mr. Charlie the hyena had a craving for apples, so he went near a fruit tree only to find none on the ground.

Since he couldn’t climb the tree, he dismissed them as unripe and unsweet.

Believe it or not, we’re not that much different from Mr. Charlie when it comes to matters relationships.

When we cannot attract or keep the romantic relationships we want, we create explanations that soothe our pain. Other times, we invent ways of masking our fear of rejection by our love interests.

Here’s how.

. . .

You See Each Other As “Objects.”

In the olden days, Alpha males were often physically strong, capable of winning wars and providing for their families. They had to have genes strong enough to produce robust offspring.

On the other hand, real women were measured by how well they would give birth and care for said offspring.

Although times have changed, we still hold on to these criteria even though we’re not likely to admit that.

A woman wants kids with a man of good genes who can offer her financial security. A man wants to be with a woman with a great sex game. With his testosterone 17 times higher than her’s it’s not surprising that good sex tops his list.

Essentially this means:

Men see women as sex objects. Women see men as security objects.

Although it may not be obvious, this objectification masks the fear of rejection.

A man thinks, “Since a woman is just a sex object, it won’t hurt so much when she rejects me.

A woman thinks, “He doesn’t want me, who cares? Another one (security object) will come my way sooner or later.”

We adopt this mental approach because rejection is less painful if it comes from an object instead of a living, breathing human.

. . .

The “Good Men Are Hard To Find” Mentality.

What a lie!

Women tell themselves this lie for two main reasons: They don’t feel worthy of good men, and two, they’re afraid of the rejection that comes from aiming for good men.

This mindset then forces them into a corner where they settle for half-baked men who don’t have the balls to show up, stick around and raise stable families.

However, settling only works for the short term and leaves even bigger damage in its wake. Sure, you no longer suffer from loneliness but are chained to a life that leaves you with a bitter taste.

Far too many women go for illusions like a man’s potential or physical attractiveness without considering the substance they offer.

And when the shiny stuff starts to rust, the lady is left picking up the pieces of her life and raising children alone.

Pussy-whipped men, on the other hand, think this is the best they can get even when they lose their independence and say in the relationship. However, the real reason they stay is that it protects them from being rejected by a new woman should they attempt to pursue one.

. . .

Accepting the Short End of the Stick.

Anyone who has been friend-zoned knows the pain of wanting to be with someone who doesn’t want to be with them. Between not feeling any attraction for someone and not wanting to break their heart, people establish the LJBF thing. (Let’s just be friends)

The truth is that one person has typically checked out by then. While the one more emotionally invested holds on to hope that their feelings will be returned if they prove themselves.

Only they never do.

At best, the person more emotionally invested becomes the plan B. Always available, ready to pick up the pieces whenever things fall apart with the person they’re in love with.

Essentially, they’ll take anything no matter how undermined it makes them feel.

People who settle for LJBF are usually masking their fear of rejection. They spend time and effort trying to prove themselves as the perfect lover because they hate to admit they’ve actually lost the person.

Turning a blind eye to the truth that their love interest has checked out emotionally and is never coming back.

They’re also held hostage by the fear of new rejection should they attempt to get a new lover. Though unwise, they cling to the illusion of a false sense of security rather than swallow the bitter but liberating pill of embracing rejection.

. . .

Dipping Your Feet in These Dating Waters.

“He was so tense. I could tell by the way he kept shifting in his seat. Which was strange since we’d been speaking for over a month.”

When I asked how the first-ever meeting with her date from Tinder went, Sally, told me this.

She was surprised that he seemed anxious, as that wasn’t the image he’d projected all along. In fact, it was his courage to speak his mind that had drawn Sally to him.

Mike is just one example of the insecurity masked by online dating sites. How most people appear on dating sites is very different from who they are in person.

I’m not bashing online dating. Online dating works.

My pal found love on Tinder. Plus our lives are so busy now. It’s easier to scan the dating pool at the click of a button rather than go out and meet people. Then there’s the luxury of the simplified selection process.

It’s super easy to fine-tune our preferences.

You want a man over forty? Tick.

You want Blonde women only? No problem.

You want someone in your location? Check.

Win-Win. That’s one way to look at it.

But there’s another element of online dating that we don’t talk about. Most online dating is driven by insecurity and a fear of rejection.

Men think women won’t find them suitable enough to date them. They fear they don’t have the type of job women would find secure. Women don’t feel attractive or smart enough to marry these men.

So what better way to dip your feet in the dating waters than from the screen of a mobile phone?

People hide their insecurities behind profile pictures. Some even resort to catfishing — creating a completely different persona from who they are because they think potential lovers will find it more attractive than revealing their true image.

But this all screams, I’m insecure and afraid of rejection.

. . .

The Illusion of Texting.

I love it when my husband texts me in the middle of the day. Texts have a way of keeping that emotional connection afloat in marriages and relationships that are already standing on their own feet.

However, when it comes to new relationships, any communication that resorts to texts, emails, DM’s, says,

“I’m afraid of having proper inter-personal communication lest you reject me so, I’ll stay over here and just keep typing.”

The deeper you get into digital communication, you move further and further away from having a one-on-one talk. Most people stay in this space for so long because it keeps them in constant contact with their love interests.

As long as messages are going back and forth, it feels as if an actual relationship exists, but deep down, it’s a way of masking the fear of rejection of going for a real, physical one.

Also, it’s easier to read a rejection message than to be rejected in person.

Fact: You can text and email all day, but that’s no way to ever really know someone. At best, you end up constructing an image of that person that could be very different from the person is in real life.

. . .

The “(S)he Is Out of My League” Mentality.

The next time you hear someone say, (s)he’s out of my league, just know this person suffers from a worthiness problem. They think they are far less socially valuable than the person in question.

Let’s be honest; there’s such a thing as class and societal pyramids. It’s just how the world is.

But, when it comes to love and the aspects that attract us to others, class, and societal pyramids have no bearing. People fall for people outside their class, race, and background all the time.

What you find in someone of a different background or color can be hard to find in someone of your race or background. When people say so and so is out of my league, they’re using this as a shield against potential rejection.

. . .

What You Can Do About It.

Rejection stings.

There’s no way around it. But trying to avoid it is not a solution either; it only postpones the sting or chips at you slowly. Think about your reasons for online dating, for example. It’s less painful to be rejected through a message than in person.

But, can you honestly say that speaking to someone behind a screen brings the same emotional closeness as seeing them in person?

This means you’ll always feel that emptiness no matter how long your virtual relationship lasts. The same goes for texting, emailing, and all forms of digital communication.

So the best thing you can do is tell yourself that rejection hurts less than regret.

Look at everything you’ll regret not doing because you’re afraid of being rejected, and see how your perspective will start to shift. You’ll suddenly become open to rejection because you have something much more valuable to lose.

Nothing lights a fire under your ass like looking at the worst-case scenario.

Whenever I’ve been scared to take a hard and painful decision, I’ve asked myself what the alternative is, what I stand to lose for the false sense of security.

You can do the same. Dare to walk on hot coals. Dare to meet that woman or man face-to-face rather than swiping left all day.

Even if they seem “out of your league,” hit them up. What’s the worst that can happen? Will the sky fall off? I doubt it.

If you’re a defeated, pussy-whipped man, grow some balls and be a man. ‘Nuff said. If you’re a woman settling for a man’s potential or some nonsense like that, dare to aim for the love that truly satisfies you.

Don’t be like Charlie, the hyena. The fruit isn’t unripe or bitter. You’re just not aiming high enough.

—

