The Surprising Thing That Happens When a Man Finds his Soulmate

Not every man believes in the idea of having one soulmate, yet most desire someone to spend their life with.

Beyond the early butterflies, sense of peace, and feelings of comfort that a man experiences when he is in a relationship with “the one”, something happens that most men don’t even realize – and it drives their partner crazy.

This came up in conversation with one of my sisters, who’s begun speaking about getting married and growing her family with her long-term boyfriend. The two of them are about as picture-perfect as it gets: their bubbly personalities complement each other, they share the same values, and when you’re around them as a couple you can tell they are genuinely happy to be navigating life side by side.

Curious, I asked my sister “What’s your favorite thing about him?” to which she responded something I didn’t see coming.

She started describing the one thing that actually drives her crazy about him — and it’s not forgetting to put the toilet seat down.

She explained that she loves how silly he is when they’re together, like having spontaneous karaoke moments and busting out lines from nostalgic childhood songs. However, when he’s around his friends, it’s a different story.

He shows up differently. He almost puts on a mask, in a sense. It’s not that he fully suppresses who he is, but he doesn’t show up in those relationships as the same goofy, silly, fun-loving man as he is when he’s with her.

What’s happening?

In simple terms: he’s found his soulmate. When he’s around her, he feels safe to be seen for all that he is. He doesn’t feel the same around his friends.

If you personally resonate with feeling this way, or someone you know just came to mind, it’s important to first understand that this doesn’t mean you have to get rid of your friends today and it certainly doesn’t mean that they’re bad friends. It means you personally have an opportunity to dig deep and address the real reasons you don’t feel safe to express all that you are around your friends the same way you do with your soulmate.

For many men it comes down to ego and fear of judgment. Ask yourself:

Am I intentionally hiding parts of me when I’m around my friends?

If I am, why? What do I think will happen if I allow myself to be fully me?

If I’m afraid of being judged, are they really my true friends? Should I be allowing them in my life?

As your partner, we want nothing more than to see you fully expressed regardless of who you come in contact with in your lifetime. We want your friends, colleagues, and peers to experience the best, most authentic version of you, like we get to.

Men deserve to share their life with someone who makes them feel safe to express all that they are. You get to openly share your weird quirks while being loved by everyone around you. Consider this your permission slip to do an inventory of your friend circle and look within your own beliefs to discover why you might be holding back on showing the full you.

Express yourself as who you really are, around everyone, if you want to live a fulfilling life of alignment and happiness.

—

iStock image