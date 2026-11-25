By Kimberly Williams

At Kelsey Hahn’s first practice coaching her daughter’s under-11 hockey team, the girls couldn’t figure out what she was doing there. “I am walking around the dressing room, and they are like ‘Are you the dressing-room mom?’ ” recalls Hahn, Chief Executive Officer of the leadership development company Monark. “No,” she said. “I am your coach, girl.”

Hahn hadn’t planned to coach at all but was persuaded by fathers who were coaching their kids’ hockey teams. “I had dads twisting my arm (saying,) ‘We love coaching, but … the girls need to see you. They don’t need to see more of us.’ ”

Those dads had spotted a gap that runs from local rinks to the Olympics. Women’s sports are surging. Around the world, female athletes are drawing bigger audiences and paycheques, landing more scholarships, attracting sponsorships and breaking records. Girls and women are flocking to sports in record numbers, but their coaches are still overwhelmingly men. Experts say the reasons are systemic – and fixable.

Sixty per cent of Canadians say their perception of women’s sports has improved over the past three years, according to Canadian Women & Sport. But the bench hasn’t kept pace. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, only nine per cent of coaches were women, says the International Olympic Committee. The same trend is apparent in global soccer. A study published in the academic journal Soccer & Society in 2026 found that women represented only 24 per cent of all head coaches in the FIFA Women’s World Cup from 1991 to 2023.

The shortage isn’t about lack of interest or ability, experts say. It’s the system.

Carla Edwards, a sports psychiatrist with the Toronto Tempo professional women’s basketball team, says the sports world “is trying to welcome women more,” but the belief persists that “women coaches just don’t have the toughness, knowledge base (and) experience.”

“The system is still on a spectrum of misogyny,” she says. “Some organizations, from a symbolic type of thing, will check the boxes to say ‘Yeah, we have female coaches,’ but they are still not respected or regarded the same way (as men are), so it becomes tokenistic.”

That bias “is not always intentional but is culturally built in,” Edwards says. Challenges specific to women, such as having children, “are viewed as inconveniences or inhibiting factors to achieving milestones.”

Jenny Trew, senior director of high performance for Gymnastics Canada and former coach for Cycling Canada, calls the barriers “a microcosm of society,” one that presumes women are less competent than men. Female coaches are expected to keep proving their competence in a way that men aren’t, she says, and that double standard makes it harder for them to succeed.

Marie Claire Bourque, psychiatrist and author of The Psychology of High-performance Sports Organizations: Culture, Safety, and Leadership, points to a lack of psychological safety. “Women have to work extra hard to be included; women have to change who they are to fit in.”

She describes an emotional cost calculation that starts the moment a woman walks into a room. “You notice (as) you enter the room the tone kind of changes. You have to figure out the cost of what you say, what you don’t say, how do you fit in? How do you blend in? And you are doing all this mental mathematics and gymnastics in your head.”

In practice, she says, it sounds like this: “If I comment on this clearly sexist thing, what does that cost me in terms of likeability and safety in terms of this group? Women are always running that calculus inside their own head.”

That has real consequences for coaching, because what athletes want is simple, Bourque says. “The coaches that athletes like to play for are the coaches that actually care for them.” The key questions in high-performance coaching, she says, are: “Do you care about the players? Do the players know you care about them? Are you technically sound and does the culture support you?”

In the National Hockey League, Bourque says, “I don’t think the answer is yes for women currently.” Both “overt and covert sexism” persist – women still aren’t offered the same opportunities as men, such as going for drinks after a game.

But does it even matter who’s behind the bench?

Edwards doesn’t hesitate. Female athletes appreciate female coaches because “they communicate differently, they understand health things differently than a man necessarily would” and they create an environment that is supportive.

Edwards says she has known some female coaches who were abusive, but that is not common.

She says the Toronto Tempo has built an almost entirely female coaching and medical staff intentionally “and what an incredible environment that is.” The “atmosphere is more open, supportive … less judging and more of a family feel.”

Women “understand things differently,” she says, and “the more emotional intelligence a coach can have, the more flexibility, adaptability they can have in their toolbox to communicate to different athletes,” the more successful they will be.

Pam Weatherbee, a sports psychiatrist and former basketball varsity athlete, says she felt that difference firsthand. “I think that both (my female coaches) helped me to develop a love for the game that extended beyond just winning.”

Now she coaches her two daughters’ basketball teams and tries to pass that on, putting her love of the game ahead of points. “I want my girls to find joy in working hard, overcoming adversity and getting into the trenches with their female peers for a common goal.”

For Hahn, it’s less about skill development than about what girls get to see: women in leadership, and proof that “you can do and be whatever role you want to take on.”

Boys benefit too, Bourque says. “A lot of male athletes, professional male athletes, will have never worked with a woman in their life.” Seeing women as respected coaches and professionals, she says, teaches them “that women can be in a workplace and be competent and capable and included among the men,” which “is important for their professional and personal lives.”

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Some fixes start with family. Edwards suggests “family villages,” with athletes and their support teams travelling together. Trew says women in high-level sports need to be accommodated in the first few years of their children’s lives and that research is needed on how to support women returning after having children. She reports more research is being done in the search for a solution to these challenges.

Mentorship matters too. Early in her career, Trew joined a women’s coaching mentorship program that “gave me a leg up” when she began coaching. Bourque agrees that “having other peers in similar situations” to learn from makes a difference.

Then there’s money. The pay gap between male and female coaches has to close, Bourque says, because “the more desirable positions are in men’s sports because of the financial remuneration.”

FIFA’s chief football officer, Jill Ellis, says policy is needed to create clearer pathways and expand opportunities. FIFA Council, the main decision-making body of the organization, released regulations last March in hopes of reshaping the future of women’s soccer by mandating female representation in team leadership. Each team participating in FIFA women’s competition now needs to ensure its head coach, and/or at least one assistant coach, is female.

For Hahn, the turning point wasn’t a program or a policy. All she needed, she says, was “someone to have confidence in me.” A few hockey dads gave her that. Now she’s paying it forward to a dressing room full of girls – they’re “a great crew” – who know exactly who their coach is and now, she sees it as “my responsibility” to keep coaching.

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Previously Published on healthydebate.ca with Creative Commons License

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