The Tears of Kyle Rittenhouse Don’t Bother Me

Blood and tears

Famously, (or infamously) during his murder trial, Kyle Rittenhouse got emotional and shed tears.

The young man reports he felt obligated to carry a gun to defend those humans presumably threatened by those “other” humans. He was being self-less, and brave, and stepping up, and look what happened!

Maybe now, he feels the hot sting of fear.

But any way you look at it, fascination with guns, vigilante “heroism”, and violence is an acceptable phenomena among mostly, young, white males.

Tears are something new in their toolkit, traditionally avoided.

Maybe the tears were performative. Maybe they were real.

Why not both? In any case, people were shot, and two people died during social justice upheaval in Kenosha Wisconsin last year when Rittenhouse rode in on his high horse to “save the day” with manly display.

Who is too emotional?

Real men are not supposed to cry. When discussing his teen age misbehavior years ago, Brett Kavanaugh also shed tears. His alleged victim, Christine Blasey Ford, fought them back lest she be seen as “emotional.”

It’s a problem when men employ tears to win sympathy, or promote an image of how sensitive they are.

It’s a much bigger problem, that when they kill, which is on average of 40,000 gun deaths in the USA per year, that they are being, definitely, what I would call emotional.

Sadness, as it turns out, is a much safer emotion to express than anger, revenge, resentment, tribal rage, or violent outbursts.

Women are called out for being too emotional. They are called “crazy, hysterical, emotional, and manipulative” for shedding human tears.

When men start tearing up they are seen as more sensitive, hurting, sympathetic, and wounded.

In most recent decades, it is fair to say that women’s crying will undermine their serious message and men’s crying will humanize their presentation.

Suicide has touched my family more than once. In each case, the freedom to allow feelings of sadness was programmed out of what literally, could have been, “a cry” for help.

As much as I disapprove of vigilante, or any pretentiously “heroic” gun-toting idiot crying for his cause, I am much more offended that we keep alive a system that tells males to stuff all their feelings deep down into their Man-Box, lock it up (far more safely than your guns) and throw away the key.

The key, in this metaphor, is the realization that human beings are better off having sincere and genuine emotions, expressing them safely, and not going off halfcocked in a hail of bullets and blood.

