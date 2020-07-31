Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Teenager Who Challenged Trump: Trump in Tweets

The Teenager Who Challenged Trump: Trump in Tweets

Lauren Batchelder endured a sustained tirade of online abuse after she questioned Trump about his attitudes to women at a political event.

by

 

.

.

Full documentary on iPlayer: https://bbc.in/3iCS8Cf

Lauren Batchelder endured a sustained tirade of online abuse after she questioned Trump about his attitudes to women at a political event.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
I was 17 at the time when the 2016
00:03
election was approaching
00:04
I’ve always been incredibly passionate
00:07
about politics and I was so excited to
00:10
be able to vote for the first time and I
00:13
just had such interest in the future of
00:16
our country there were so many different
00:19
options especially since Barack Obama
00:21
was not going to be President anymore
00:23
I had gone to so many political events
00:25
and I’d asked candidates so many
00:27
questions over the years but I was also
00:29
hoping that I could get the chance to
00:31
ask a Donald Trump a question
00:33
he owns the Miss Universe pageant and
00:36
that really bothered me and I also knew
00:38
that he had said that he didn’t support
00:40
abortion and that really worried me so I
00:45
decided to attend this political event
00:48
with Donald Trump was going to be
00:49
speaking and I asked Donald Trump the
00:52
question the arrogant young woman who
01:07
questioned made such audacity fashioned
01:09
was a Jeb staffer
01:12
I decided to intern for the Bush
01:20
campaign because they thought it was
01:22
going to be an interesting opportunity
01:24
but it wasn’t working for me and so we
01:27
parted I think it’s very obvious that I
01:31
wasn’t a plant because Jeb Bush is
01:33
Catholic and he is against abortion why
01:37
would the campaign send someone in to
01:38
ask a question about a woman’s right to
01:42
choose it just it doesn’t make sense the
01:46
day after the Trump event everything
01:49
started to blow up in the mainstream
01:50
media all of a sudden there were
01:52
hundreds of people who were either
01:55
tweeting at me or trying to message me
01:59
first of all they were called me out for
02:01
being a plant the comments started to
02:03
turn towards me as a person they asked
02:06
whether or not I knew I was ugly they
02:09
started to get incredibly sexual there
02:11
had been a lot of things that had
02:12
happened that summer I was a survivor of
02:14
sexual assault and I was filled with so
02:16
much anger they said that they were
02:19
going to find me and rape me one person
02:22
pooped in a box and they mailed it to my
02:25
house the most shocking and scary one to
02:27
me was a comment that said they knew
02:29
where I lived they were going to mount
02:32
my head into a curb and then urinate all
02:35
over my face to suddenly go from a
02:39
private citizen to a public figure it’s
02:44
absolutely terrifying there’s no
02:47
security I remember lying in my bed with
02:50
the covers over my head
02:52
and I couldn’t imagine that this is ever
02:55
going to end
02:58
this whole situation taught me that this
03:00
campaign was going to cross lines that
03:03
haven’t been crossed before the second
03:07
that you take a teenager and you throw
03:09
them out to be eaten by the wolves
03:10
you’ve crossed that line

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
