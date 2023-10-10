The Theater Principle: There’s a Bigger Picture Not Know to the Characters

Life is like a theater, strangely orchestrated and with a bigger picture not known to the characters. But the show always goes on whether you like it or not, and in doing so any and everything can happen. People die, new people are born, people are subject to the cruelty and animosity of penitentiary. Nonetheless the show goes on. In high-school, people would die. There would be a brief letter and announcement of the tragedy, perhaps friends of the recently deceased mourn said person for much longer than that of acquaintances or other people that weren’t as close to that person, but nonetheless the shows goes on.

Nothing can prevent death, and in the event of trying to prevent death you only succeed in failing. The dinosaurs went extinct hundreds of millions of years ago, and new life evolved in the mud of their footprints. A set of new characters were cast. Life is one large, and interactive theater, just like a performance, many things may happen, but the show always goes on until the performance is completed. The universe is the stage, and until the performance is completed, more and more characters will be lost. As this is just a part of the plot.

When the show is over everyone goes home, that home is complete nothingness and shrouded in sheer mystery. In an irrational universe that seemingly came from nothing, or a deity, its only one and true home is the absolute nothingness that it spawned from. Millions die each and everyday, yet the world doesn’t take a step back to mourn and celebrate the life of each and every person who went from existence to non-existence. Because the show must go on. Life inevitably goes on, and we’re all characters in the performance. The theater principle is neutral to the possibility of a deity, and the possibility that there isn’t one. We don’t know the show-runner, or if there is one besides nature. All we do know is the stage exists and we’re all starring in the production.

From the collision of celestial bodies, to the seemingly perfectly chemical balance on Earth that bred multiple forms of life, it’s all seemingly orchestrated. A little too perfect. The universe is one large theater, and we’re all characters in its performance.

What should I do?

Put on a show. You are part of a cast that trillions auditioned for but a small percentage got. If you were fortunate enough to experience consciousness and existence, it’s your time to shine, you’re one of the stars of the show, would you just sit on stage staring at the audience? Or would you give them a show to remember? You may ask, well, who am I performing for? Who’s the audience? The audience is existence itself, it puts you through trials and tribulations to test your relevance as a character. Is humanity a formidable species? Or will they fail to succumb to the orchestrated law of nature. The show-runner, whether it be the universe itself or a deity, will hurl gamma ray bursts and asteroids at the performers. Can they collaborate and move on to the next part of the plot? Or will they fail? That is up to us as a species.

We must give the audience a good performance, so conflict is inevitable, it’s what we must overcome it, and in doing so we entertain. No matter what, the show must go on until the show ends. The show only ends, once the universe ends. Therefore, will you put on a performance, or will you be a liability until the audience no longer likes you, and wants you removed from the show? You have to play your role whether the audience likes you or not, you can’t change you character to accommodate the taste of audience members.

Another example of a species that were unfortunately recast are the Synapsids. These creatures lived before the dinosaurs and were the dominant species of their time. Though they have contributed to the evolution of mammals such as us primates, they lacked what was required for the next arc. As a result, extinction, though in a less brutal and abrupt way unlike dinosaurs. But what arose from the ashes, are what conquered the arc the Synapsids were unable to, the dinosaurs. This could be connected to the theory of modern evolution.

In the theater principle, we do not know precisely why the show runner removes some characters, and lets other reign for long periods of time, when among their cast-mates they should be. We don’t know who the show runner is, why they cast us, or who the audience favors. All we know is the show must go on, that we should do our due diligence as a species to progress throughout the plot, and in doing so we come closer to unlocking the bigger picture. This is what is meant by performing. Put on a show.

The key takeaway

The theater principle is a philosophical principle that personifies the universe, and all of natural law to be live performance theater. In it, we’re all characters that has the potential to be re-cast, and we must perform until the show ends. By performing, we are helping each other as a species reach the next arc. The next arc being a new advancement or scientific breakthrough until we have unlocked the bigger picture, understanding the point of the overall plot. There are conflicts and hurdles to overcome as a species as a way to test if we’re ready for the next arc, or should be re-cast. The dinosaurs weren’t ready, so they were re-cast. The principle stresses the fact you should perform by advancing the species, and either way the show will go on, so we should enjoy our time on stage while we still have such luxury. But the principle highlights the fact we all were given a chance to be a part of something greater than ourselves, in the mere fact we exist as conscious beings.

Photo credit: Gwen King on Unsplash