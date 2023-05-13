The Theft of Joy: 4 Ways to Avoid the Emptiness of Envy

We are all human, and envy can pop up and rear its jealous head even with the most cool and confident of people. Social media makes comparisons easier than ever with filters and highlight reels.

However if we are really keeping things ‘real’ we would remind ourselves that just like in real life everyone tries putting their best foot forward—meaning its only human nature to want to post ourselves in the most flattering light. It just happens that our new light is a halo and makes everyone look like their life is leading in the perfect light.

Recognizing their light maybe slightly more illuminated lends us a little insight to see the slightly distorted truth. Let us not judge or compare—leading with love with make our planet a kinder place.

So, reframe personal feelings of envy. Dilute envy with the uplifting energy of encouragement.

Encouraging others is a great way to run your own race. That way, you can eliminate any competitive emotions towards others. Use encouragement as a key tool to boost your journey with joy. Resist feelings of envy by rising above feelings of comparison and jealousy. Redirect your intentions to building others up.

Although we might not want to admit it out loud, feelings of envy or jealous often stem from focusing on the personal traits we most admire about another person—but then our ego overrides our thoughts and drives us to envy.

When we act from a place of comparisons, our admiration sneaks past our ego and turns our thoughts sour.

Eliminate comparison by replacing it with admiration. Turn your envy into an act of admiring. Why not benefit even from your mis­placed resentments by reframing your thoughts of jealousy into a positive light? It’s likely your resentments stem from something you value and want to seek for yourself. When you remove the negative energy associated with being envious, it turns into the positive light of admiration. Admiration is an advantage in becoming victorious. And victory always shines the light of joy.

Furthermore, building others up by paying them a compliment, through encouragement or by showing admiration, will (in turn) lay a foundation for your own, personal growth.

It is when we truly begin to understand the art of running our own race that we free up energy to focus on our personal goals, and also to lead others.

iStock image