Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Theft of Joy: 4 Ways to Avoid the Emptiness of Envy

The Theft of Joy: 4 Ways to Avoid the Emptiness of Envy

Let us not judge or compare—leading with love with make our planet a kinder place.

by Leave a Comment

We are all human, and envy can pop up and rear its jealous head even with the most cool and confident of people. Social media makes comparisons easier than ever with filters and highlight reels.

However if we are really keeping things ‘real’ we would remind ourselves that just like in real life everyone tries putting their best foot forward—meaning its only human nature to want to post ourselves in the most flattering light. It just happens that our new light is a halo and makes everyone look like their life is leading in the perfect light.

Recognizing their light maybe slightly more illuminated lends us a little insight to see the slightly distorted truth. Let us not judge or compare—leading with love with make our planet a kinder place.

So, reframe personal feelings of envy. Dilute envy with the uplifting energy of encouragement.

Encouraging others is a great way to run your own race. That way, you can eliminate any competitive emotions towards others. Use encouragement as a key tool to boost your journey with joy. Resist feelings of envy by rising above feelings of comparison and jealousy. Redirect your intentions to building others up.

Although we might not want to admit it out loud, feelings of envy or jealous often stem from focusing on the personal traits we most admire about another person—but then our ego overrides our thoughts and drives us to envy.

When we act from a place of comparisons, our admiration sneaks past our ego and turns our thoughts sour.

  1. Eliminate comparison by replacing it with admiration. Turn your envy into an act of admiring.
  2. Why not benefit even from your mis­placed resentments by reframing your thoughts of jealousy into a positive light?
  3. It’s likely your resentments stem from something you value and want to seek for yourself. When you remove the negative energy associated with being envious, it turns into the positive light of admiration.
  4. Admiration is an advantage in becoming victorious. And victory always shines the light of joy.

Furthermore, building others up by paying them a compliment, through encouragement or by showing admiration, will (in turn) lay a foundation for your own, personal growth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is when we truly begin to understand the art of running our own race that we free up energy to focus on our personal goals, and also to lead others.

 

 

iStock image

 

About Kelley Cunningham

Kelley Cunningham s author of The Power Of Joy -The Ultimate Guide to Living Your Best Live Ever. She has become popularly known as a Joy expert, begin invited on numerous podcasts, T.V and radio interviews across North America. With a degree in Sociology and iPEC certification as a Transformational Life Coach, Kelley Cunningham is creator, owner, and CJO (Chief Joy Officer) of JoyINC., a solution-focused coaching company that partners with people to achieve their life goals and beyond. She also volunteers as a global mentor and is co-founder of Joyful Children’s Home: a orphanage in Uganda.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x