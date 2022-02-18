The Tinder Swindler, the Ratio and the Men’s Formula

What seems magic to the audience is a well practiced trick by the magician to put up a spectacle.

The same is what plenty of guys on dating apps do. Women fall for these type of men over and over, for their photos of cats or dogs or boats and bodies and parties and nieces. It’s a spectacle. A trick!

So far the first lady in The Tinder Swindler — the Norwegian is a prince-picking shallow twat falling for a high-flying lifestyle.

On tinder for 7 years? She can’t be serious! And of course she falls in love with the spectacle the guy lures her into. Had coffee, went on an airplane with a stranger and had sex in the blink of an eye.

I’m glad the scammer got arrested at the end. But the problem is women on these dating apps are dating the same type of guys over and over. And then they complain “All men are the same. How can they do this?”

No! You are the one choosing those type of men.

I’ve already talked about this over and over. There are delusional women (and men) who just want to date and mess around and are not aware of the addiction of online dating.

When you put that app on phone, it’s there to be used. From day one!

Humans — men and women — have addictive tendencies so they cannot control themselves. At the end of the movie that Norwegian lady was back in the infamous dating app, wasn’t she?

They’re always looking for next person while courting a current one.

Can women take reality check criticism? This is reality. When men are coached in anything, most often they take criticism fine and work on it. When women get coached, they take it personally and can’t face up to it or change themselves — they always blame others.

If you’re serious about finding a partner, I dare you to take personal responsibility.

Remember This Rejection : Connection Ratio

Forming positive connections in life is low ratio — at jobs, potential friends or partners. Meaning 90 percent of the people we meet we don’t connect with or don’t like us. That leaves connection a liberal 10% connection ratio. If you look at the statistics from single women sharing their dating experiences on social media, the majority of them are just having dates with many men that don’t lead them to a meaningful connection — relationship.

Let’s take this a step further for clarification purposes. If you live in a city, that ratio goes 95 : 5. I’m still being liberal. If you’re an introvert it’s 99 : 1. If you have unresolved emotional issues from traumatic life experiences (or from your childhood) you get 99.9 : 0.1 ratio.

That’s a lot of rejection, so if one is aware and accepting of this ratio, one shouldn’t feel upset with feeling rejected.

This why men rarely feel bad from being rejected by women. They are aware of the percentage (ratio) and move on.

It seems women are so insecure that they can’t handle any rejection. They can’t handle that obvious life percentage ratios.

Women need to accept that no matter how attractive and hot they are, they will still face rejection. It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with them. It took me six years to find the love of my life in a busy city. I had anger issues and a lot of healing to do. My relationship with myself was messed up. I was the least confident person in the room. I knew I needed to feel better in order to attract a compatible match.

Once one embraces one’s weaknesses and insecurities, there is no embarrassment in it. There is nothing wrong with sharing weaknesses — it’s human. That’s why men are more open to hearing criticism because they aren’t embarrassed or ashamed to hear them where work is needed on oneself. With women, it’s shields, delusions, changing topics, and being embarrassed with one’s own weaknesses and flaws.

And with the dating apps, it’s just constant ignoring the red flags by women — the guys on there are working every single lady — with their strategic photos of cats or dogs or boats and parties and nieces.

I don’t feel bad for the guys on the apps because they know what they are doing and know how to fool delusional women. To think that one guy is on there just waiting for Miss Right is nothing more than a delusion.

The guys women are choosing and hoping to be Mr. Right are the wrong choices majority of the time.

The dating app industry makes money on people dating not finding people long term partners.

That’s the majority. Of course there is minority who hook up for long term relationships. But it’s certainly not gonna be a woman on the dating site for years thinking that a rich prince who “just joined the app” will come galloping on a horse.

Men’s Formula

I’m gonna say it very clearly. Men understand war and strategy. Women don’t. Men have been since childhood playing war games with each other and strategizing while women are playing house, princess and with baby dolls which means:

Men on dating apps know exactly what they are doing and strategizing. They know how to fool every single female sucker on there with how they present themselves. Men posting photos of themselves on a boat, at gym, with a car, with puppies and nieces, with friends holding drinks is not done for the same reasons that women post photos of themselves at the gym, with friends and drinks, and puppies. This is monkey see, monkey do. Doing it out of “what looks cool”. Men understand strategy, war, chess, taking time to conquer. Women don’t. These men knowingly post such photos because they know it’s the simplest formula to fool and win over a female quickly. Women posting similar photos are not doing it with those same intentions.

So with that formula in mind, and also women ignoring the meaning of the English vocabulary word that translates into every language: “Infatuation”, most women are fucking themselves over with their own delusions.

Meeting People On Dating Apps? You Need To Know This

You cannot know a person genuinely even if:

– you chatted (texted) online for weeks without meeting in person.

– you had one date in real life and chatted for months before or after date.

– you had a one week holiday with the person spending 24 hours with each other having sex all day and holding hands and then after that week is over, you text each other without meeting in person again.

– you meet once a week in person and text for 2 years — not talking about what is important to you both.

Delusional women (and maybe some equally clueless men) should know that the only way to really know a person is to live with that person or at least spend a good part of the day with each other almost every day for more than 3 to 6 months consistently removing all other options. No nonsense with seeing other people. No hoping that the man on constant business trips is only courting you. No multi-task dating. No ifs or buts. It’s a crystal clear formula to figuring out if someone is being genuine or not. You have to play your part — do your bit. Be genuine yourself if you want someone genuine.

If someone chooses to ignore obvious ways of truly knowing someone, then I don’t feel bad for that person. Why should I feel sympathy for people who actively choose to be unaware of obvious patterns of how people truly and genuinely connect?

…

If you’re serious about courting, done with dating app adventures and wanna see yourself walking down that isle for better or for worse, I’m here for you.

…

