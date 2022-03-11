The Tinder Swindler’s Victims Knew They Were Getting Scammed

Did they believe that guy’s B.S.?

How could they be so foolish?

My thesis is that for a dating app to work, your self-esteem has to work too. Self-love is the only tool that can help you brush off any swindler, especially the emotional ones.

So how does a woman end up giving away $250,000 to a man she barely knows?

Did he use magical, hypnotic powers to turn her into a zombie? Was he wonderful in bed?

The best way to find the answers is by studying his victims.

As a Tinder casualty myself, I’m willing to bet that every second a person is getting ripped off there. Of course, most of us fall for the regular “I’m looking for a meaningful connection,” only to be ghosted — or worse.

While there are exceptions, most get burned.

…

First, let’s rethink what we know about love:

We live for romance.

But, when we fall in love, we simultaneously avoid and face an uncomfortable truth: love is unpredictable.

We all want to be swooped off our feet without caring about where or how we land.

That insatiable thirst for love can make some of us behave foolishly, gullibly, blissfully naive when looking for approval.

I think we can all agree that Simon Leviev, the Tinder Swindler, preyed on women that weren’t particularly wealthy.

However, their privileged circumstances helped them get the money he was after.

So, what made these women an easy target for Leviev was their desperation to find a committed, romantic, and nerve-wracking relationship with an idealized man they barely knew.

Yet the question remains: why was it so hard for them to know they were being played all along?

…

The short answer is attachment styles:

Having a secure attachment style gives you an upper hand in life. It helps you develop a healthier self-esteem and a clearer vision of what boundaries are from the get-go.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

People whose idea of love is wounded during their early years grow to be ‘metaphorically’ swiped left.

Add a toxic family dynamic to the mix, and you are being served on a platter for predators to shred your romantic dreams apart.

Ever since I saw “The Tinder Swindler” documentary on Netflix, I’ve been reading everything I can find about these women.

My conclusion is they need more than empathy and donations to fix their current situation.

They need therapy.

How to prevent getting into another bad relationship:

If you have landed in relationships with narcissistic, abusive, or sadistic partners, the first step is to acknowledge you might have “a type.” One that’s beyond physical traits, one that can tear your life apart.

The pattern isn’t an eye color preference, a body shape, or an accent. The real pattern is us victims overlooking red flags.

Please, don’t twist my words; this isn’t victim-blaming. Instead, it is victim-empowerment.

As a person who has gone through a lifetime of abuse, I can attest to the following: red flags are always there, but they feel so familiar we confuse them with love.

For long-time victims, red flags become a flashing neon light signaling the spiral towards abuse, a script we know by heart.

A script that feels relatable comfortable.

We justify, find excuses and carry responsibilities that aren’t ours.

We do whatever it takes to avoid waking up and smelling the coffee, even if that means drowning in it, or as in this particular case giving away credit cards and hundreds of thousands of dollars to a “billionaire” that can’t take care of himself.

Victims in recovery feel extra special when we’re needed.

Giving money to a diamond empire’s heir in need entails defying common sense, gender roles, and economic laws in the name of love.

It’s a dream come true.

…

And we love to live out our dreams:

Fantasizing is the only resource nobody can steal from you, even after years of abuse.

Imagination is a muscle that abuse victims work every day. The saddest part is that so many women faced abuse that we perpetuate the cycle by believing in this B.S. We feel the need to continue to pursue romantic love desperately.

Accepting we’re co-writers of our tragedy means there’s something we could improve within ourselves, thus regaining some control over our lives.

Yes, we can’t predict if life’s going to punch us right on the money (pun intended), but we definitely can learn how to fight back.

…

“The pattern isn’t an eye color preference, a body shape, or an accent. The real pattern is us victims overlooking red flags.”

…

What they need is psychological help and spiritual guidance:

And most importantly, they need to understand what fiber inside them craves a narcissistic scammer boyfriend.

We cannot change some things, and men like Simon Leviev or the laws that protected him are way beyond our control.

He feels no remorse, so I’m guessing prison isn’t going to help him change in any positive way, and he will scam people until he finds someone with less patience and a shovel.

I know, I know — It’s dark… But I’m not the one scamming people across the world.

…

There’s something else we can do:

We can stop seeing those women as helpless victims, and there’s a powerful reason to stop. When we all agree that we’re powerless against predators like the Tinder Swindler, we make it easier for abusers to thrive.

…

Am I being harsh? Wait, it gets better:

Write this down: even the most romantic and passionate bonds require glue thicker than a couple of tours through Tuscany.

Narcissistic personalities can be incredibly manipulative, but only on fertile soil.

…

When dating someone new, ask yourself these questions:

Am I with this person because of how he makes me feel?

Do his promises become actions?

How well do you know each other?

And, finally, would a person who loves you put you at risk of being arrested or mugged in an airport carrying $100,000?

Probably not.

The way these women were portrayed in the documentary stopped me from feeling empathy. On the contrary, it convinced me that they were complete idiots.

It was so hard to get in their shoes that some of my friends still think the whole documentary was a charade.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How could they be so gullible, so trusting?!

Did the people who shoot the documentary intentionally hide that these women have taken up arms to make themselves less susceptible to manipulation and heal their emotional wounds, or is there really nothing else to show in the personal growth department?

…

Is anyone there?

When you try to compare a woman giving away a fortune to help her shady just-add-water-and-done boyfriend versus a rape victim facing 100 lashes and prison in Qatar, you kind of feel inclined to dislike Cecilie and Pernilla.

All along, the innuendo was that these women felt for him because he was loaded with money.

Some of the social media shark feast comments suggest that they were probably “gold diggers” getting what they deserved.

That is a possibility that I do not rule out.

But, hey! If you still believe that romantic relationships between adults exclude financial prospects, expect a generous serving of disappointment in your future.

…

They make him look like a Casanova playing with some dumb dolls:

Because that’s what’s easier for us to believe.

It’s more comfortable for everyone to believe he was irresistible, great in bed, a remarkable evil genius that can use people at his whim instead of facing the awful truth.

Many of us are so hurt we would willingly put our necks under the guillotine to feel loved.

You could think that’s sad, completely irrational, or absurd.

Expecting to love someone forever is unreasonable too, and we all have been to an awfully rushed wedding.

…

There were enough red flags:

So many that the Chinese Communist party has to be jealous of Leviev.

And his victims saw them. They felt uncomfortable, doubtful, and scared. But they kept texting him without paying attention to their instincts.

Instead, they chose to second guess their feelings. Remember, not all of us were raised to be assertive.

There are some hypotheses about Nordics being easier to scam than others because their institutions and societies work better.

Though I can buy that a safer environment could make people think differently about human nature, it’s not reason enough to put yourself through so much trouble.

Do you want to get around and use dating apps to find love? Go for it, but what about having a support system too? Think, for example, reliable friends that can blow the horn when they see you’re moving too fast.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Even now, One of Leviev’s victims claims that “of course, I still have a profile in Tinder! Tinder isn’t a problem,” And she’s 100% right.

…

The problem was her:

Each of the Tinder Swindler’s victims couldn’t set firm boundaries or put themselves first by deflecting potential dangers.

The reason? There’s a powerful subconscious force using them as puppets.

He made them feel special unique. As if they were fighting the world together.

That trauma bonding strategy worked because he made them feel as if he could only count on them.

…

Sorry, but somebody had to have the ovaries to talk about the world’s inequalities:

There was a hilarious article about how Leviev wouldn’t be able to target a Latino woman from Harlem.

Though it’s a parody, Leviev’s strategy works on minorities too, and unfortunately, when a Tinder Swindler targets a dark-skinned person, the victim usually ends up behind bars.

But if you’re blond, tall, articulate, and most importantly, white, you get to star a documentary, ask for donations, and become a role model for other women in your community.

After all, getting swindled was a great way to keep that glass-half-full, honey.

…

Therapy is a human right:

Imagine how much suffering we could save ourselves collectively if we accepted that therapy is not eccentric; it’s a necessity, a right, something as valuable as antibiotics.

If you want to neutralize all the Simon Levievs in the world, you need to feel worthy of love.

Strong self-esteem is the only leverage you can count on when using dating apps.

Hold on tight to that love until an empty promise of affection stops feeling like the best thing you could look for every Friday night.

And if a random new match asks you for money, you better invest that cash in your mental health.

Swipe right by you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***