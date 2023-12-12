The Top 10 States Most Eager for Muscle Gains, According to New Research

California tops the list of the states most eager for muscle gains

Massachusetts and New York follow in second and third place, respectively

On a national level, ‘creatine’ is the most popular muscle-related search term

New research has revealed the top 10 states most eager for muscle gains, with California taking the top spot.

Fitness experts at SET FOR SET analyzed the number of searches in each state for multiple muscle-related terms, including ‘how to build muscle’ and ‘how to gain muscle’ as well as supplements such as ‘creatine’ and ‘buy whey protein’. The search volume for all terms was combined in each state and scaled against population to determine the ranking.

Rank Row Labels Sum of Average Monthly Search Volume Per 100k 1 California 1091.28 2 Massachusetts 1078.69 3 New York 1066.38 4 Illinois 1063.90 5 Texas 1019.93 6 Maryland 973.67 7 Florida 970.81 8 Nevada 966.74 9 Arizona 955.70 10 New Jersey 945.09

California places first in the list of the states most eager for muscle gains, with an average monthly search volume of 1091.28 per 100,000 people. California’s most popular search term was ‘creatine’, a supplement that provides you with more energy during workouts, increases muscle growth, and speeds up muscle recovery.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Massachusetts takes the second spot in the ranking, with an average of 1078.69 searches each month per 100,000 citizens. One of the state’s most popular search terms was ‘vitamin D’, a supplement that reduces pain, increases muscle protein and fibers, and decreases the risk of fractures.

In third place is New York, taking an average monthly search volume of 1066.38 for every 100,000th person. Searches for ‘protein powder’ were high in New York; this supplement, which can be consumed through smoothies and shakes, is a convenient way for fitness enthusiasts who are regularly on the go to increase their protein intake for muscle growth.

Illinois is in fourth place, with an average of 1063.90 monthly Google searches for every 100,000 citizens. ‘Protein’ was a popular search term in Illinois, and it is a crucial nutrient for muscle growth. Whether you consume this through high protein foods, including chicken breast, eggs, and lean beef, or instead opt for a protein shake, it’s vital for muscle gains.

Taking the fifth spot is Texas, which has a total of 1019.93 average monthly Google searches per 100,000 people. Texas citizens were eager for ‘vitamin C’, with this being one of the state’s most popular search terms; the supplement reduces pain and speeds up recovery so that you can return to exercise and see muscle growth quickly.

Sixth in the ranking is Maryland – the state received an average monthly search volume of 973.67 per 100,000 citizens. ‘High protein foods’ was a term of interest in Maryland, suggesting that many citizens prefer to consume the nutrient through meals instead of supplements like powder.

Florida ranks seventh, with an average search volume of 970.81 each month for every 100,000th person. Searches for ‘whey protein’ were high in the Sunshine State; this supplement is a plant-based option to see muscle gains and can also be used for weight loss goals.

Next on the list is Nevada in eighth place, with an average of 966.74 monthly Google searches for every 100,000th citizen. Like Maryland, many people in Nevada would rather consume their protein through meals over supplements, with ‘foods high in protein’ being a popular search term in this state.

Following closely behind Nevada is Arizona in ninth place, with an average monthly search volume of 955.70 per 100,000 people. The most searched term in this state was ‘creatine’, followed by ‘vitamin D’.

Last on the list in tenth place is New Jersey, which received an average of 945.09 monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens. Similar to Arizona, New Jersey’s most popular terms were ‘creatine’ and ‘vitamin D’.

On the other hand, Alaska is revealed to have the lowest demand for muscle gains, with an average search volume of 584.57 for every 100,000th person.

On a national scale, ‘creatine’ is the most Googled muscle-related search term with an average monthly volume of 963,310. ‘Vitamin D’ and ‘protein powder’ follow in second and third place with monthly search volumes of 649,175 and 452,170, respectively.

A spokesperson from SET FOR SET commented: “While fitness goals vary from person to person, it’s interesting to see which states are more focused on building muscle – not to mention, half of the states reside on the East Coast.

The findings are an excellent demonstration of different approaches to the same end goal – while certain nutrients, such as protein, are key for muscle growth, there are various ways to incorporate this into your routine and lifestyle. For example, residents of New York opt for protein shakes for convenience, but Maryland citizens prefer to cook high-protein meals; despite being slightly different methods, both will achieve the same desired results.

—

This information was provided by SET FOR SET, whose mission is to help you reach your fitness goals and become the best version of yourself by equipping you with knowledge and resources.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock