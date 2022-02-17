The Tough Road of Individuality

[This “Individuality and Absurd Rebellion” series of posts introduces you to ideas you’ll find in Eric Maisel’s most recent book Redesign Your Mind. You can learn more about Redesign Your Mind here.]

Does a path exist where a born individual manages to fit beautifully into society? Not on this earth. Either you take the path of individuality and absurd rebellion or you take the demoralizing path of conformity and suppressed individuality.

Opt, then, for individuality. You will not fit beautifully into society. You will be begging for skirmishes and battles. Too often you will feel like you are jousting windmills. But this is just another way of saying that you are obliged to do right.

Individuals prize their individuality. They also recognize the attendant challenges. There are challenges that come with suppressing their individuality and challenges that come with expressing their individuality. Two very rough roads to travel!

What should we do? We choose the rough road of self-obligation, self-authorship, and self-expression. We need to know for ourselves, do for ourselves, expose humbug, and stand up to oppressors. We choose the rough road of radical independence.

Even if you choose what looks like a conventional goal, say, to be an elementary school teacher, you will still need to pursue that profession as a radically independent individual. Who else but a dedicated individual can stand up for the children?

You must stand up because you know that you must. And the results? Much less gorgeous that you might have hoped for. You can’t control your principal’s temper, the smallness of your curriculum, or the financial straits of your school district. You can’t change the fact that your work pays a thousandth of what a fund manager earns. You can’t control the fact that your students come in sick and that you get the flu. You can’t change the fact that your summer vacation keeps shrinking.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And when you stand up as an individual, arguing that religion has crept into the curriculum, that energetic children shouldn’t be labeled as disordered, or that a popular teacher is doing too much touching, what’s most likely to happen? You’ll likely get reprimanded or rebuffed. Sick in bed with the flu, tired of the battles, decades from retirement, and no longer certain that your choice is tenable or makes sense, there you are, living ethically but not at all happy.

In a hundred smaller and larger ways, your investment in classroom teaching will likely be threatened. Can you still extract enough satisfaction and coax enough meaning from your choice? That may prove a lifelong challenge. Your hunger for individuality is no blessing. But it is a moral and psychological imperative. You can’t both do right and be quiet. You can’t both unleash your imagination and conform. Individuals accept that they must be the individual they must be.

—

Shutterstock image