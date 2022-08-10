The Toxicity of Living for Others & How It Prevents Us From Life Fulfillment

LIVING FOR SELF.

One of the hardest lessons I keep learning in this lifetime is just this.

The constant reminder that we are truly not here for anyone’s else’s happiness but our own.

It’s a difficult lesson,

Because we are trained from our birth forward that putting other’s feelings, well-being and happiness “should” always come before our own.

However, the reality is not so.

You will never find happiness or fulfillment in putting yourself on the back burner of your own life.

We are all here for the same reason,

To expand and thrive.

Through our wanting for more in our life experiences we expand the universe.

It is through our conscious creation and desire that life manifests and we create everything that is, that was and ever will be.

We grow this desire and our wanting by experience of all that we do not want for,

Such as lack in any subject area that we want abundance in.

But for us to have the life that we are desiring we MUST become the person who can take hold of it. Meaning WE have to grow ourselves.

We have to become our truest self and get into alignment without desires.

As vibrational beings this means that we HAVE TO PUT OUR HAPPINESS FIRST.

No more playing around and taking responsibility for everyone else’s joy while we sit in toxicity of giving our last drop of us to this other who at the end of the day cannot even fully gain happiness through our exhaustion.

Sure, we can offset another’s sadness or life issues to a degree,

But cannot eternally fix anyone else’s shit.

We cannot actually make anyone else happy for the long haul.

Happiness,

Just like gratitude, love and the feeling of abundance is an inside job. All we can do is assist someone feeling those things in the short term, but if they do not find it within and know their own worthiness then at the slighted retraction of our energy,

They will fall the fuck apart.

This is how you know that someone has become dependent on your energy.

Not realizing it often when we are in this state of dependence, we are actually being what is known as an energy vampire,

One you must feed on the kindness,

The love, the empathy, and even the sadness or anger of another to keep themselves stable in life.

Those who are not acting from their authentic selves, who are out of alignment with God thus their own soul and who do not know themselves, love themselves, often are guilty consciously and subconsciously of doing this.

And they can make those around them feel guilty for their life misery. They will play and toil with other emotions, acting the victim and helpless lost soul just to get their feeding.

But this is where we all must realize that NONE OF US are here to save anyone else.

And we cannot even help them save themselves if we do not care for self-first.

It’s just like the speech we have all heard on the airplane at takeoff about the oxygen masks.

“Put it on yourself first before helping anyone else, including your child.”

This is because you are of zero help if you can’t breathe, if you are passed out or worse dead.

And the same applies to our day-to-day life and relationships.

You are of zero use if you exhaust yourself to the point of fatigue, disease and illness, depression all under the belief structure that you need to put every other asshole on this planet in front of self.

You MUST LIVE FOR SELF.

You must get selfish and love yourself enough to say no to everyone,

Even when,

Especially when they are playing on your emotions and hoping you will feed them.

Fuck them.

They need to learn how to love themselves enough to align the fuck up to source and not need your beautiful ass anymore.

They need to take fucking responsibility for their own lives and energy.

For their emotions.

And stop handing over the reins to each and every Joe that passes by.

And you my dear,

You need to just do the same.

It’s time to take back your power.

Take back your life.

Take back your energy and LOVE YOU.

Because baby you are so worthy of being in alignment and feeling fucking awesome.

You are worthy of living the life that you desire.

You are worthy of happiness, love and abundance.

Well-being and satisfaction of who you are.

But you will never get any of this as long as you keep sacrificing your energy for all the vampires that you love.

Stop enabling them,

And start being you.

With all my love on this transitional day.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

