The Tragedy of Astro World and Why We Need to Take Care of One Another

I was shocked on Friday to hear that 8 people lost their lives while attending a Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas called, Astro World.

I was also shocked to hear there was a concert with 50,000 people held during a Pandemic. While many more people are vaccinated, I thought we were still social distancing and wearing masks.

I consumed every video I could find until I couldn’t handle the level of fear and the panicked screams from the concert goers. As I examined and gathered more and more information, I saw an event that was riddled with negligence and bad decisions.

It’s not uncommon to see large music festivals. Over the years, there has been Coachella, the Burning Man and Lollapalooza. But, large venues had slowed to a halt at the beginning of the Pandemic. With the vaccinations on the rise, I can only assume that organizers at Live Nation decided this would be an ideal time to hold a large event.

However, things went terribly wrong ending in tragedy and leaving people traumatized by what was supposed to be an enjoyable event.

It’s hard to tell where it started to go wrong, but if I had to guess, there was a great amount of underestimation which may border on gross neglect.

My background is that I have not only planned events for work, but I have also served as a volunteer in large festivals, conventions and worked with celebrities during these events.

As I looked at the videos, I kept wondering where was security? If you have 50,000 people, you definitely need to have a large security team. When I was trained as a volunteer, we were charged with assisting attendees if they looked ill, lost or confused which is possible when you have large crowds. You either assist them or if you can’t, then you must get help.

As the people were screaming for help, I didn’t see a lot of reflector jackets or bright colored shirts. Volunteers or security generally stick out like a sore thumb which is on purpose so people can find them when they are in need.

I have also worked crowd control and line control at events. I can tell you that once a celebrity walks nearby or is even known to be in the building, people become distracted. I’ve watched people almost walk into other people trying to get a glimpse of a celebrity. I’ve seen people do things that could have put themselves in danger. It was my job to get their attention and prevent them. I understood the desire and the excitement, but their safety and the safety of the celebrity is the responsibility of the staff.

Of course, we know there will be drug use and alcohol use which makes people more aggressive and less coherent in their decision making. This reason is why it’s even more imperative to have security within the crowd and nearby.

I didn’t see a formation within the venue that even allowed for security to have posts that would help them see what the concertgoers were doing.

Despite being in a Pandemic, there was no social distancing which is surprising even if it was an outside event.

I saw one video where hundreds of people rushed past a security checkpoint, ambushed security guards and rushed into the venue. My guess is these people then joined the already large crowd and pushed their way closer to the stage. This likely led to compression within the crowd. As people moved forward, the people in the front were unable to breathe and many lost consciousness which led to them being swallowed up by the bodies around them. Some were trampled as the crowd continued to surge forward unable to prevent the people behind them from pushing them closer to the stage.

This is likely a combination of anxiety and intoxication that made people push the crowd. When we feel anxious that we are going to miss something, we can become hyper-focused.

There were people trying to lift others up and ultimately it sounds like the reason there weren’t more casualties is because people took care of one another. People lifted each other out of the pit. People screamed for security and help. Eventually, the crowd chanted to “stop the show” as more and more people complained of oxygen deprivation and passed out.

There is currently an investigation to find out exactly what happened and who is at fault. It’s horrifying to think someone sent their child to a concert or they thought they would get to enjoy an evening of music only to lose their life in a horrific way. And, the trauma to the people who witnessed death and thought they would die. Both can lead to PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and symptoms should be disclosed to a medical professional.

How do we prevent this? I would suggest not planning large events without seating so you can control the social distancing. Have enough security and volunteers. For every security person and staff, there should be double or triple the volunteers depending on the size of the crowd.

In terms of people, recognize we are still in a Pandemic. You should expect, if not demand, social distancing. You should question the safety protocols. And, if you see things going south, be one of the people who alerts security or staff.

There were people laughing and making fun of the people who were screaming for help. It’s better to assume there is an emergency. If you’re wrong, you didn’t lose anything. If you’re right, you could save someone’s life. Or, you could just stay home.

