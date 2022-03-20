The Trauma of Losing Your Parent in Childhood

Having a child is arguably the biggest responsibility a person can undertake — providing they intend on doing it properly. Let me rephrase that: parenting a child is the biggest responsibility a person can undertake, for having a child is only the beginning.

You are responsible for this useless, tiny 8lb blob that’s dependent on you for its survival. And that dependency, in its various forms, as it ascends the rickety staircase to independence, has a contract with you for a minimum of eighteen years. And even then, this former blob, now fully grown, is in need of stewarding and help. I think i’ve talked myself out of fatherhood.

…

You take your son to the game on the weekend. He wants to try out for the local baseball team, so you practice catching and pitching in the back yard. You attend his award ceremony. He stands proud, next to you, telling his friends: “This is my dad!”

It’s bring-a-parent week at school. Your daughter introduces you to her class; she brims with pride as she watches you tell her classmates all about your job. Her friends tell her how pretty her mum is and how they want to be just like her when they grow up.

But what happens when you have a child much later in life, when you are too old to be pitching balls and have retired from work many moons ago?

Comedian Theo Von speaks openly on what it was like to have a father much older than the dads of his peers. His father was already in the twilight of his life, at 70, when Theo was born to his 32year-old mother.

His eyes wet through guilt, loss and regret, the comedian emotionally recounts what it was like as a child to have a father who was there but also not there.

The gaps and empty spaces growing up, where other children played with their fathers, left Theo lost, looking for a father-shaped object to fill a father-shaped hole.

He flits from anger at his dad for having him so late in life and not having the typical father-son relationship other boys had with their dads, to being angry at himself for putting distance between them both. But the distance came later.

As a child, he doted on his dad. On a Sunday, they would walk to church together; Theo a step ahead, brushing leaves from the path in fear his dad would slip. They would sit proud next to one another on a church pew, listening as the minister gave his sermon. But as the years passed, their relationship withered and waned. And as a teenager contending with the confusion of puberty and the self-consciousness it brings, walking a step ahead had turned into ten steps then twenty, to not being there at all— and concern and pride were replaced with embarrassment and contempt.

Kids would laugh and make fun of his dad which, in order to fit in, led Theo to join them. Something he has come to realise may have caused his dad to think he had no interest in him.

His anger gives way to guilt; a guilt for judging his dad for being so old; a guilt for joining the other kids in making fun of his dad’s age and decrepitude; a guilt for not trying harder to get to know him.

In a break from the self-loathing, he chides his father’s ghost, “you shouldn’t have had a kid that old, what were you thinking!”

A thought percolates his mind: “maybe I didn’t try to know him because I was afraid he was going to pass away so it was safer for me not to get to know him.” Theo was 16 when his 86-year-old father passed.

The back and forth of his mind is dizzying, never settling for long on who’s to blame and who’s the victim. The conflict worn hard on his face.

“I could have been a better son to him. I could have had a sense of pride.”

The sadness mixes with frustration at his dad for not being who he wanted. He laments he could have had more memories with his dad if he had been less judgemental towards him.

…

There is a trend in middle to upper-class professional women having children later in life. This has the benefits of time to gain financial security, climbing the career ladder and the wisdom that comes with age. But there reaches a certain age when it becomes more harmful than good. Nature draws that line and limits a woman’s reproductive system for her. But nature doesn’t draw the same line for men; they are able to carry on siring children.

So what’s the point of this essay? What exactly is this piece? I don’t fully know… A public service announcement for men over the age of 65 to wear a prophylactic? It’s more to highlight the responsibility and perhaps selfishness of having a child you are knowingly going to put through emotional trauma.

I guess it comes from the fact my dad was recently diagnosed with an incurable disease. And as someone who holds the relationship with his dad as the most important in his life, I’ve been plagued with thoughts on and off for years about losing him. Writing this now makes me misty eyed at the thought.

Although the description given by Theo Von is anecdotal, the issues he raises are common-sense problems that do not require a bevy of statistical evidence to prove.

A child is not psychologically developed enough to process the emotional trauma of losing a parent in the way most adults can. Losing a parent in childhood can cause deep emotional trauma and affect a child for the rest of their life. And it is inevitable this will happen to a child whose parents are that were that much older when she was conceived.

It may be a full-filling goal to have a child much later in life, but it’s the child that will be dealing with the consequences. And you have to ask the question: is it fair on them?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***