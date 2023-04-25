The Truth About Joy: The Source of Lasting Happiness

Imagine for a moment that you had, in your hand, a source for abundant happiness. It’s happiness with staying power—happiness that comes as a constant stream in your life.

How would this influence your everyday life?

Is achieving a constant state of happiness even possible? Let’s explore.

One thing that is certain, happiness is a hot topic of interest with theorist’s, psychologist’s, philosophers and even scientists sharing a plethora of popular opinions as well as many contrasting views on what happiness is and how to achieve it. We can sift through countless studies with much intrigue, hoping to gain a greater insight on how to live a happier life. I’m going to add one more thought to the mix.

Many people use joy and happiness interchangeably without ever giving it much thought. My personal experiences have led me to interpret joy and happiness as two distinct entities with a unique partnership. The union between joy and happiness plays a key role in creating a longer lasting, sustainable energy of joy.

This interpretation of lasting happiness strengthened my spirit during a extremely humbling season in my life of overwhelming circumstances—including my incredible husband, amazing father to our three children, suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a “non-contact” men’s hockey league. While nothing about this time in our life was easy—I gained much strength from the renewing energy of joy. And I believe it can strengthen you too.

If happiness is the foundation for experiencing a joy-filled life. Happy experiences give everyone the power, in that moment, to receive joy. So, when we build on happiness by connecting happy moments, memories, and ideas in our thoughts, we in turn develop the staying power of joy.

A constant state of happiness within our heart I believe is called joy. When transient happiness becomes permanent, it becomes joy. When we are consciously aware of what makes us happy, we can build on nurturing that happiness, one moment at a time.

Happiness doesn’t have to be fleeting. It can actually work as a continuous strength resting in our heart. When we recognize that, it opens multiple possibilities and pathways for joy. And thus, happiness that rests in your heart creates a more lasting attitude of joy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Joy is an attitude. It’s a state of mind, ready to uplift your spirits, therefore creating the possibility for a constant state of happiness in your life—anytime, anyplace. Of course this is easier said than done when life places challenges in our path.

Let’s explore three primary pathways to strengthen your life with the lasting happiness of joy in all seasons.

Awareness: Simply be mindful and aware of what truly makes you jump for joy. Immerse your mind in a plethora of happy thoughts and actions that facilitate the energy of joy. The more awareness you create around what brings you joy, the easier it will become to welcome joy into your life.

Mindset: You can use joy as your own personal, positive-mindset toolkit to combat negativity—a tool filled with joyful memories, joyous thoughts, and the honest intent to seek joy. You can use joy’s strength to wrestle self-defeating thoughts of negativity into submission. A surge of joy is an simple way to reframe our thoughts to focus on the steps to seeking a solution.

Intention: We must diligently drive forward with a genuine intent to be happy in order to truly feel we’re living a happy life. It’s easy to focus our thoughts on the negative side of life, and much harder to make a conscious choice to seek joy, developing an understanding of what triggers your strength to keep going, draw on happy moments to drive sustainability along your journey.

Simple steps, right? Yet only made easy, when we are consciously aware of how to apply joy to our every day life. Some people are more in tune with the strength of joy, and they can apply joy more freely in their lives, boosting their spirit every day. But joy is in all of us—we all deserve lasting happiness.

—

iStock image