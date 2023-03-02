The Two Things Every Man MUST Have in His Life

I’ve been reading quite a bit lately about the crisis we men find ourselves in today. Not that there’s a lot of sympathy for the state of men in our world, but we DO face significant issues.

As with many things, the solutions are simple, but not easy.

And as we know, us men like to keep it simple since our reptilian brains can only take so much information.

[Please note that these are of course things that cost zero dollars but take a significant investment of time (which is our most valuable commodity btw). So if you’ve come to read about possessions that will make your life better, go ahead and click the little X in the upper right corner!]

It really comes down to two things:

1. Connection and Community

Primary to our happiness and state of well being is our connection to others, but the piece I want to point out that’s most significant, is our connection to other men — our male friendships. A recent NYT article outlined the challenges men face making and maintaining friends.

The article references a “friendship recession” with men and the fact that friendships amongst men are in decline and have been even before the pandemic started reeking its havoc 3 years ago.

A while back I read Triumphs of Experience based on the longest ongoing study involving the same cohort of men at over 80 years running. The primary conclusion of the study looking into the key elements of men’s happiness and longevity was their community relationships (and surprisingly, their relationship to alcohol, but that’s a topic for another time!).

Community and connection is vital to our health.

If there’s anything the past few years have taught us, it’s this.

We MUST remain connected to each other and continue to foster the depth of those connections through forgiveness and mutual understanding.

Not a surprise that developing friendships takes vulnerability and an investment of time — two commodities that are in very short supply for men today.

But we must invest here, be willing to be vulnerable and build closer male relationships.

2. Purpose

The second significant article which my girlfriend shared with me was about how purpose, not respect, is what men really seek in their lives. I found this one particularly revealing as it’s something I’ve been learning in my men’s work over the past 2+ years.

There is something VERY healthy about men sitting in circle and discussing vulnerable issues that are key to our survival like purpose and reasons for being.

We’ve painted a picture in our culture recently that men, and particularly men gathering in circle to talk amongst themselves, is a dangerous practice. But men gathering in circle to share vulnerably and to open up to their true purpose is one of the most healing things a man can do for himself and his family.

It’s simply not been aid out as the path to healing.

But healing it is, and it is an imperative in our culture today.

In native traditions, men sat in circle to discuss their concerns and the concerns of the tribe and seek solutions via the wisdom of the circle and especially their elders.

We’ve lost this circle in our culture and shut out the voices of the elders. Instead we worship youth and try to imitate the dances they’re posting to TikTok.

…

Men, we must find our circle, we must find our tribe again and connect more deeply to our purpose which has little or nothing to do with ourselves. It has to do with the blessing that we are here to give the world.

Lean into your community, your friendships that matter, and lean into your purpose.

These are the investments that will TRULY deliver on their promise over time and deliver tenfold. This is where we create wealth and wellbeing. Time will prove this out over and over again!

Connect in a vulnerable way with other men, and get reconnected to your purpose, a purpose which in the end is much bigger than you.

From Nick Cave in his new book:

“We’re often led to believe that getting older is in itself somehow a betrayal of our idealistic younger self, but sometimes I think it might be the other way around. Maybe the younger self finds it difficult to inhabit its true potential because it has no idea what that potential is. It is a kind of unformed thing running scared most of the time, frantically trying to build its sense of self — This is me! Here I am! — in any way that it can. But then time and life come along, and smash that sense of self into a million pieces.”

“Then comes the reassembled self, the self you have to put back together. You no longer have to devote time to finding out what you are, you are just free to be whatever you want to be, unimpeded by the incessant needs of others. You somehow grow into the fullness of your humanity, form your own character, become a proper person — I don’t know, someone who has become a part of things, not someone separated from or at odds with the world.”

—

