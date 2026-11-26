One of my favorite singer/songwriters is Joni Mitchell, and one of her most poignant of all her songs is “Big Yellow Taxi” with the lyrics:

“Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone…”

Yes, I believe this is true.

I have been thinking of Joni’s words since the day of Donald Trump’s first election as president in 2016 and then again in 2024, and I asked myself, what we had lost and, generally, what type of nation do I actually wish to live in?

Contrary to Trump’s campaign slogan, which has morphed into a political movement of “Make America Great Again” reflecting a nostalgic bygone era existing only in the imagination, what if We the People actually worked to Make America Great as a “more perfect union”?

I have always been aware of my political philosophy, and what I desire for my country, so I attempted to write this down:

I wish to live in a country where the inspirational words of Emma Lazerous on the base of Liberty’s outstretched beacon of hope can become not merely a distant dream but, instead, where the world’s “tired and poor,” those “huddled masses” of terror and poverty, shall find their place of freedom and dignity without fear or favor in this nation’s ongoing democratic experiment.

I wish to live in a country that honestly and thoroughly tackles its foundational and deeply entrenched racist past and its continuing legacy.

I wish to live in a country as expressed by the great Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., in his aspirational speech where all people “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

I wish to live in a country that ranks lowest in the world for incarcerations, where justice is doled out equally, equitably, and humanely regardless of background and social identities.

I wish to live in a country where all people of all sexes and genders have and maintain the unrestricted and unquestionable right to control their own bodies and are guaranteed their full bodily autonomy.

I wish to live in a country where quality affordable housing and universal single payer healthcare is guaranteed as a human right not dependent on background, health status, income, or employment.

I wish to live in a country with a justice system engaged in unbiased investigations of breaches of the law by those within and outside of government of any background, and where reliable evidence is found, where suspects undergo impartial legislative and judicial procedures in establishing fairness.

I wish to live in a country that promotes the basic tenet that love is love and affirms the many consensual relationships available in the human experience.

I wish to live in a country that burns tattered gender scripts while cherishing everyone’s direction in their own gender identities and expressions.

I wish to live in a country where all political parties and individual politicians care more about obediently serving and governing their constituents and country rather than gaining and maintaining coercive and financial power and control over others.

I wish to live in a country that encourages and empowers the voices and civic engagement of young people and admires and respects our elders who have and are contributing to the vitality of the nation.

I wish to live in a country that values people who are differently abled in a society continually creating and offering accommodations they may require to live as independently as possible and to make their own decisions affecting their lives.

I wish to live in a country that remains open to the rest of the world and understands the interconnectedness of the international human village.

I wish to live in a country that comes to the aid of its allies and other countries and districts large and small around the world when its borders and sovereignty are threatened from within and without and when militarily more powerful nations invade, subjugate, and create humanitarian crises.

I wish to live in a country that establishes fair and equitable priorities to close the wage and wealth gap while meeting the urgent needs of the many.

I wish to live in a country that prizes science while cleaning our environment, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and investing at significantly higher levels in renewable clean and sustainable energy sources and in agricultural methods that eliminate greenhouse gases.

I wish to live in a country where the chief executive demonstrates grace, peace, intelligence, and competence from the enormous presidential megaphone to serve as a positive role model to We the People around the world.

I wish to live in a country that respects its people asserting their constitutional rights of assembly and in redressing grievances.

I wish to live in a country with a true and insurmountable wall separating religion from government where no religious doctrine or tenet can ever be used as the basis for creating laws and standards for how one lives.

I wish to live in a country that ensures the equal protection of its laws regardless of who one is or from where one comes.

I wish to live in a country where leaders value our “free press” as “the fourth estate” and as one of the many people’s defenders of our democratic principles and institutions.

I wish to live in a country that values safety and security within our national community with legislation providing real common-sense firearms safety measures that eliminate current legal sales and distribution of firearms as if they were toys and candy.

I wish to live in a country where there is a secure safety net to catch and uplift those in need.

I wish to live in a country that advances civil and human rights for people of every background with guarantees of voting rights of all citizens and the elimination of big monied interests gaining inequitable sway.

I wish to live in a country that equitably funds public education not dependent on zip codes, values and upgrades the status and salary of the heroes within the noble teaching profession and engages students in critical thought and consciousness to help in the transformation and liberation of themselves and their communities free from censorship and banning of curricular materials.

I wish to live in a country that gives due priority to the prevention of pandemics and the ravages of monumental health crises by mobilizing on a federal, state, and local level to save the lives of people.

I wish to live in a country where the leaders remain grounded to the needs of the people and refrain from emulating authoritarian dictatorial regimes around the globe.

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I wish to live in a country that cares for and truly respects other species with whom we share the environment on our planet.

I wish to live in a country where everyone willingly figuratively signs a social contract based on the premise that people live together in community that establishes moral, ethical, and overarching political rules of behavior between individuals, groups, and their government in the formation of a civil society.

Well, maybe, just maybe this will someday be that country in which I live, where we join together to work and vote to steer our country on a path toward freedom and justice for all, to work in solving the problems that have gotten us to this point of rupture, and to turn the tide in a spirit of dialogue and goodwill.

Yes, I wish to live in a country where people truly desire to form a more perfect union and world. It is not too late!