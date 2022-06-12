The U.S. as a “Backsliding Democracy” Will Never Pass Effective Gun Safety Measures

The Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, in its November 2021 report, placed the U.S. on a list of “backsliding democracies.” The report states that the United States, therefore, no longer technically qualifies as a democracy.

“The United States, the bastion of global democracy, fell victim to authoritarian tendencies itself,” the report said.

Barbara F. Walter, author of How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them, writes that the U.S. is now an “anocracy,” somewhere between a democracy and an autocratic state.

Though a majority of citizens agree on certain policy initiatives (for example, firearms safety laws), however, the problem is a “growing crisis of minority rule [in terms of numbers] in American politics.”

The Pew polling found that considerable majorities of U.S. voters support universal background checks (81%), an assault-weapons ban (63%), and a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines (64%); a majority also opposes concealed carry of weapons without a permit.

In the U.S. Congress, nonetheless, smaller states have inordinate power over the larger states, especially in the Senate, which mandates a 60-vote threshold to pass most measures.

This small state bias is clear when comparing Wyoming, the state with the least number of residents at 579,000 (83.7% white, 10.1% Hispanic or Latinx, 2.7% Native American, 1.3% African American, and 1.1% Asian) with California, the largest state in terms of population at 39,512,000 (39% of state residents are Latinx, 35% white, 15% Asian American or Pacific Islander, 5% African American, 4% multiracial, and fewer than 1% Native American or Alaska Natives).

In addition, twice in the past over two decades, the method of measuring the total electoral count for the President of the United States, through the outdated and undemocratic Electoral College, have situated two Republicans in the Oval Office (George W. Bush in 2001 and Donald Trump in 2017) even when they lost the popular vote to their Democratic opponents.

This, along with Republican political manipulation and game changing has resulted in a 6 to 3 ruling conservative and ultra conservative majority in Supreme Court, which is posed to repeal the longstanding and majority-supported right to abortion, and possibly marriage equality, a further deterioration of voting rights, and the death of current, though meager, and possibly future gun safety proposals.

The Death on Arrival of Effective Gun Safety Measures in the Current Climate

Rather than coming to the correct conclusion that the rampant violence resulting in massive loss and life and lifelong injuries are due to the easy accessibility of firearms in the United States, Republican politicians twist themselves into pretzels to divert the issues from guns to anything and everything under the sun as the cause of the problem. By doing this, they give sorted reasons not to initiate common sense legislative firearms safety measures.

Following the latest spate of mass gun violence, Republican officials, rather than laying blame on the over 20 million estimated AR-style semi-automatic weapons of war and 400 million guns overall currently circulating throughout the nation (most purchased legally), these politicians point the finger (middle as well as index) at diversionary targets of blame.

These targets include, but are not limited to, mental health issues, marijuana psychosis, too many school doors of entry, the breakdown of the family, Covid lockdowns, the influence of pornography, violent video games and movies, access to the Internet, transgender transitioning, and a partridge in the proverbial pear tree.

I am coining a more current reason for or even a new definition of “firearms violence” as politicians doing nothing over and over again and expecting different results.

Following the mass murder of 19 4th graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2020, Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, and other Republican politicians in that state and around the country argued that hardening school security is the best answer to lower school shootings, even as school officials talked about how this was an unreasonable and dangerous option in the running of a building.

Cruz and the twice impeached former President, Donald Trump, reiterated the call for single-entry schools at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston four days after the Uvalde school shooting.

“We also know that there are best practices at federal buildings and courthouses, where for security reasons they limit the means of entry to one entrance,” Cruz said at the convention. “Schools, likewise, should have a single point of entry. Fire exits should only open out. At that single point of entry, we should have multiple armed police officers. Or if need be, military veterans trained to provide security and keep our children safe.”

Several high-ranking Republican office holders also advocate for the arming of school personnel, including teachers, to protect students from shooters in schools. Hours after the Robb Elementary School massacre, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, speaking on the conservative Newsmax TV, argued for arming teachers and administrators:

“You’re going to have to do more at the school,” Paxton said. “You’re going to have to have more people trained to react.”

Polls conducted by the National Education Association reported that educators reject this proposal, by a wide margin, that gun violence can be significantly reduced by arming school personnel.

Two years ago, the NEA, with the American Federation of Teachers and Everytown for Gun Safety, released a comprehensive report showing that arming teachers is not only ineffective, but more importantly, a dangerous distraction from investigating the root problems of gun violence.

“Bringing more guns into schools,” stated the report, “makes schools more dangerous and does nothing to shield our students and educators from gun violence. We need fewer guns in schools, not more. Teachers should be teaching, not acting as armed security guards.”

Republicans Automatically Reject Common Sense Firearms Safety Proposals

Most of the U.S. public has been demanding common sense firearms safety policies for decades, and especially since the high visibility mass shootings around the nation have been steadily increasing, especially the school massacres at Columbine High School, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and Robb Elementary School.

Since Columbine in 1999, an estimated 311,000 students have experienced gun violence.

In 1994, with increasing deaths coming from semi-automatic weapons, the U.S. Congress instituted a 10-year ban on the purchase of these weapons: Title XI of the

Federal Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994—known as the Crime Control Act.

The law, however, only applied to the sale and ownership of these weapons during this 10-year period, and it did not require the relinquishing of semi-automatic firearms already in circulation.

An extensive research study found that:

“In the years after [during] the assault weapons ban went into effect, the number of deaths from mass shootings fell, and the increase in the annual number of incidents slowed down.”

And the study continued: “[T]he 1994 to 2004 period saw lower average annual rates of both mass shootings and deaths resulting from such incidents than before the ban’s inception.”

Following the current plague of mass carnage from these weapons of war, several primarily Democratic politicians are calling for them to be banned, along with a mandatory buyback of existing high velocity and high capacity killing machines. Today, one out of every five firearms sold in the U.S. are AR-style weapons.

Sounding more like a “South Park” parody than a South Dakota Republican Senator’s argument, Republican Senate Minority Whip, John Thune, stepped in it by commenting:

“In my state, they use them to shoot prairie dogs and, you know, other types of varmints. And so, I think there are legitimate reasons why people would want to have them,” Thune said.

And Bill Cassidy, Republican Senator from Louisiana claimed to Vice News that his constituents need semi-automatic weapons for self-protection:

“If you talk to the people that own it, killing feral pigs in the, whatever, the middle of Louisiana,” he responded. “They’ll wonder: ‘Why would you take it away from me? I’m law abiding, I’ve never done anything, I use it to kill feral pigs. The action of a criminal deprives me of my right’,” he added.

Earlier, Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) said during a hearing on gun violence on June 2 that these weapons save lives – of chicken:

“In rural Colorado, an AR-15 is a gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens,” Buck added. “It is the gun of choice for killing a fox, it is a gun that you control predators on your ranch, on your farm, on your property.”

So, apparently, though semi-automatic weapons are the firearms of choice by a growing number of mass shooters across the nation, some politicians are more concerned with saving the lives of their chickens than they are about the children of the nation.

They care more about pulverizing and decapitating animals of prey then they are in stopping the incidences of human predators pulverizing and decapitating our residents in shopping malls and grocery stores, in hospitals, in our schools, and in our streets.

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan fears the Democrats’ ultimate goal is to destroy the Second Amendment if their legislative agenda becomes the law of the land:

“I think the Democrats are going to be able to pass some things in the House,” he said. “But what they’re trying to do is just a total attack, total repeal of the Second Amendment.”

Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA), himself a survivor of a near-fatal shooting assault, made an absurd comparison in his rejection of gun safety measures between the current situation of violence with the aftermath of the assault on our nation on September 11, 2001:

“Airplanes were used that day, as the weapon to kill thousands of people and to inflict terror on our country,” he remined participants at a press conference on Wednesday, June 9. “There wasn’t a conversation about banning airplanes. There was a conversation about connecting the dots. How can we try to figure out if there are signs we can see to stop the next attack from happening?”

I agree with Scalise that we as a nation must connect the dots, but not those imagined and ever moving dots Republicans want us to chase.

We must, instead, connect the ways in which firearms safety measures, abortion rights, marriage equality, voting rights, civil rights, humane immigration reforms, climate and environmental policies, fair and equitable tax and consumer policies, and a virtual endless array of other policies are contingent on getting ourselves as a nation off the list of “backsliding democrats,” and onto a clear and strong path toward a genuine democracy.

