The Ultimate Guide to Approaching Women Without Being Creepy or Gross

I’m gonna call it like it is. As a man, you’re in a position no woman will genuinely understand because you must make the first move. They can afford to sit back and let love and sex find them and know it will. However, if you do that, two things will happen.

You’ll never have sex again You’ll die alone

So this is something you need to master as a matter of urgency and life or death. And no, that’s not an exaggeration.

But it’s scary, isn’t it?

Do you often see beautiful women out and about who you want to speak to but have no idea how to do so? Does the very thought get you tongue-tied and lost for words with:

Palms that are sweaty?

Knees that are weak?

And arms that are heavy?

Does the mere thought of stopping some girl going about her day make mom’s spaghetti churn in your gut, ready to make a volcanic eruption from your oesophagus?

If so, stay calm and ready because this is for you. I got you covered, meu amigo. I got you covered. Cause I’ve been exactly where you are right now. This 7-day course will give you the tools you need to find the confidence to approach hot women in a way that makes them glad they met you.

First things first, watch the video below if you don’t feel like reading.

Second things second, there’s a mindset shift you need to make, which is:

Lots of women like being approached

It’s true. Many of them do, as you’ll see clearly throughout this course. But the thing is this, society as a whole focuses on the actions of the few weird, creepy, sleazy, and disrespectful men. They act like men like me, or you don’t exist.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They assume a man has only two choices:

Be a good little boy and completely ignore every woman to whom he hasn’t been formally introduced in an appropriately socially ordained manner Be the disgusting sleaze bucket, and harass said women who clearly have no desire to talk to him

They act like there’s no in-between, but there is. There’s a way to be a respectful man who’s still putting his masculine intentions across, which I’ll show you here. Throughout this course, you’ll see me interviewing women I’ve literally just approached minutes before.

And you’ll notice that I’ve improved every single one of their days. They’re overjoyed to have met me, and if you pay close attention to what I’m teaching, you’ll learn how to have the same effect on the women you meet too.

And this brings me to another point which is:

Sometimes women want you to approach them

I know. It’s a crazy concept, right? Who would have ever thought a woman might see a man and actively hope he’d go and talk to her. No woman anywhere at any time wants to meet any man to whom she hasn’t been formally introduced, right? Well, it’s fucking true. It happens. For instance, the woman filming the video above is someone I met in a pet store.

She saw me and wished she had the balls to talk to me but didn’t. That meant that when I said hello, she was over the moon. I gave her exactly what she wanted. I saved her from herself. And you know what? You’ve been here too.

You’ve been in situations where some woman wanted to talk to your black ass, but you assumed she didn’t, so you said nothing. So who benefited there? Nobody. All you did was sentence the pair of you to wallow adrift in an endless ocean of romantic disappointment.

…

If you enjoyed this then follow me on Medium for instant updates on all of my posts. Also, join my Substack community for exclusive videos, podcasts, and promotions too.

…

Anyway, let’s get started with the main topic for today’s video, which is:

You need to get leverage on yourself

When you see a woman you want to talk to but don’t, in your mind, you’ve made the fear of what could go wrong more critical than the excitement of what could go right. You’re more worried about her rejecting you than excited about her being your next girlfriend, fuck buddy, or wife.

But there’s something else you’re not thinking about too. You’re not thinking about the negative ramifications of not doing it.

You’re not thinking about:

The pain of having a non-existent sex life

The lack of confidence and sense of shame that comes from knowing you can’t do this

The loneliness and misery of never attracting the woman of your dreams

How it will feel when you eventually have to settle for someone you know deep down isn’t what you really want

This brings me to today’s homework:

Write out all the ways you’ve hurt your life by holding onto this fear

Think of everything you’ve missed out on. Think of the:

Loneliness

Shame

Porn

Discontent

Look at the money you’ve blown on things to impress women to no avail, like:

Clothes

Aftershave

Cars

And god knows what else without ever getting the results you want.

Think of the frustration of being in front of women you want to connect with but can’t think of anything to say

Think of how it feels to stand on the sidelines watching other men date the women you want to date

For instance, I remember being in a club when I was 18 and seeing a girl I wanted to talk to but didn’t dare to even approach. You know what happened? My cousin not only spoke to that same girl, but he fucked her in the toilets.

That bothered me for years because he didn’t have the same hang-ups as me. He believed in himself and went for it, but I couldn’t. Funnily enough, I told him that story last year, and he couldn’t even remember the night I was talking about or the girl in question.

But what’s your version(s) of this story? Write it all down.

…

You need to fear the life you’ll have by not taking action more than you fear any woman’s rejection

You need to get leverage on yourself. For instance, let’s say I stuck a revolver to your mom’s temple and told you to go out and approach 15 gorgeous women, or else I’d blow her brains out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Would you do it?

Of course, you would, but why?

Because you fear your mother’s death more than you fear some random chick not being interested in you. Next to that, rejection is nothing, so you’d do it in a heartbeat, and that’s the leverage I want you to have over yourself.

I want you to fear the life you’ll have as a result of not taking action more than that pretty brunette in the cocktail dress at the bar. Capisce?

Shuweet.

Oh, and one final thing.

Make your lists as painful as possible. Don’t half-ass it. Go in. Go the whole hog. Commit to it. I know confronting all of this stuff will be excruciating. I get it. That said, however, if you don’t dive in, your list won’t be as powerful, and if that’s the case, you won’t overcome this fear.

And if that’s the case, your dream of approaching and dating beautiful women will forever be just that.

A dream.

Anyway, that’s the end of day one. Stay tuned for day 2 tomorrow. You’ve got this, bro.

Chaos is a ladder,

Excelsior,

Ciaran

…

If you enjoyed this then follow me on Medium for instant updates on all of my posts. Also, join my Substack community for exclusive videos, podcasts, and promotions too.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Renate Vanaga on Unsplash