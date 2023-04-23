The Ultimate Guide to Never Running Out of Things to Say to Women

For those of you who don’t know, I work as a confidence/dating coach, and guys always complain about running out of things to say. It’s a massive pain point affecting loads of men, so if you can relate to that, I feel you, bro. I feel you. But I got you too. I both got and feel your black ass. So this is what I’m going to do. Here I’ll outline some techniques you can use to make damn sure you’re never lost for words again and can flow effortlessly through your future conversations.

You ready?

Here come the pain.

Stop judging yourself

First things first (I Poppa freaks all da honeyz), you need to realise that when you’re tongue-tied in front of that smoking hot 10 at the bar, club, or discotheque, you haven’t run out of things to say. You’ve run out of things to say that you think are good enough, and that’s not the same thing.

The truth is that there is any number of things for you to talk about. Millions and billions of things. Trillions and gazillions of things. Jillions and quintillions of things! You could talk about your love of architecture, Drizzy, whether or not she prefers to check out women’s legs or asses in public, Spider-Man, Ethiopian coffee beans, The Super Mario movie or anything else your brain can come up with.

You need the confidence to voice your thoughts to women boldly

But that’s not what you do, is it? What you do is judge yourself.

What you do is tell yourself that whatever you have to say isn’t good enough for the beauty you want to say it to.

You put ridiculous pressure on yourself by thinking your ideas are crap while simultaneously raising this person to Lord of Light status in your brain.

And guess what? This pressure causes your brain to short circuit, rendering you as witty and engaging as a Timmy from South Park.

TIMMY!

The first key to never running out of things to say is having faith in the shit you want to talk about

TIMMY!

Assume that whatever it is that you would want to discuss if you weren’t so fucking nervous is fucking fantastic and fucking worth talking about. Assume that the person you’re talking to wants to fucking hear whatever you have to fucking say and then act like that’s the fucking case.

Fucking simple.

TIMMY!

Follow me on Medium and get my free ebook 5 Keys to Unstoppable Confidence. It delivers on its promise.

Something that you might want to know about us here people we’re kind of like apes or sheep (sheepapes?). If someone starts acting confident around us, then regardless of the freak they might be talking about, the VAST majority of us will assume that they’re a leader and get to following pronto.

Use that to your advantage, young padawan! If you act like the things you have to say are sensational, people will get sucked into your reality and happily talk to you about them. It is that simple. Just act like what you say has value, and people will assume it does.

The 2nd thing to remember is that you can’t be stuck inside your head

Being stuck inside your head is the arsenic of free-flowing conversation.

So be in the moment. Be present. Get the energy flowing through your body. Listen to whatever music you want and nod your head to said funky, funky beats. Hear the wind, look at the person you’re conversing with, and pay attention to what they’re wearing. Are they preppy or gothic?

Do they have the deep tan that’s usually only found on someone who’s just been on holiday? Do they have muscles on top of muscles nestled deep within muscles? If so, how did they achieve such muscles? Do they have an accent? Does it sound German or Spanish? Why don’t you guess and ask them if you’re right?

You get me? There are many things you could be talking about, and no reason to ever run out of shit to say in a conversation.

Follow these quick tips, and you’ll notice an immediate improvement in your conversations with both guys and women.

And with that I conclude this post.

Ciao for now.

Chaos is a TIMMY!

Ciaran

—

***

